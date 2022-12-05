News you can trust since 1877
EFL clubs seek kick-off time change ahead of England v France World Cup quarter-final - with Portsmouth, Luton, Plymouth and Barnsley fans among those who could currently miss out

A number of EFL clubs have reportedly requested that their kick-off times on Saturday can be brought forward.

By Mark McMahon
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:15am

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claim permission is being sought in order to give fans a better chance of watching England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

The hugely-anticipated tie kick-offs at 7pm – just two hours after the final whistle will be blown on all domestic games with a traditional 3pm start time on Saturday.

Pompey are one of those clubs in action on the same day, with Danny Cowley’s side scheduled to face Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

It’s not clear at this moment whether they are seeking to a change to the kick-off time, but with Blues fans facing a near five-hour trip back home, those set to attend the Blues’ latest League One fixture will need to make arrangements if they want to see Gareth Southgate’s side in action.

Championship sides return to action this weekend following their midweek break.

Other clubs will lengthy away days include Luton (at Middlesbrough), Norwich (at Swansea), Plymouth (at Cambridge) and Barnsley (at Oxford).

Last weekend, a number of League One and Two clubs changed their schedules well in advance and before the Three Lions’ knew their Group B outcome in order to avoid any potential clash with England’s first game in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

A number of EFL club are seeking permission to change their kick-off time on Saturday Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That saw many games played on Friday evening, while many kicked off early on Saturday.

Pompey’s game against Wycombe on Sunday had a 12.30pm start time, giving Blues fans plenty of time to get back down the road for England’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

