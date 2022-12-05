That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claim permission is being sought in order to give fans a better chance of watching England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

The hugely-anticipated tie kick-offs at 7pm – just two hours after the final whistle will be blown on all domestic games with a traditional 3pm start time on Saturday.

Pompey are one of those clubs in action on the same day, with Danny Cowley’s side scheduled to face Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

It’s not clear at this moment whether they are seeking to a change to the kick-off time, but with Blues fans facing a near five-hour trip back home, those set to attend the Blues’ latest League One fixture will need to make arrangements if they want to see Gareth Southgate’s side in action.

Championship sides return to action this weekend following their midweek break.

Other clubs will lengthy away days include Luton (at Middlesbrough), Norwich (at Swansea), Plymouth (at Cambridge) and Barnsley (at Oxford).

Last weekend, a number of League One and Two clubs changed their schedules well in advance and before the Three Lions’ knew their Group B outcome in order to avoid any potential clash with England’s first game in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

A number of EFL club are seeking permission to change their kick-off time on Saturday Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That saw many games played on Friday evening, while many kicked off early on Saturday.

