EFL makes official decision ahead of Watford v Portsmouth clash on Boxing Day

Portsmouth have two Championship games left before 2024 draws to a close.

Portsmouth banked a statement win at Fratton Park on Saturday to mark their final home game of the year in style. Thanks to a show-stopping performance from Callum Lang, Pompey breezed to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Coventry City, with the 26-year-old scoring every single goal.

The win was enough to hoist Pompey out of the Championship bottom three in time for Christmas. Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Cardiff City all dropped points, which puts a two-point cushion between the Blues and the dreaded relegation zone, with an important two games in-hand still to play.

“There’s no feeling like it — and it’s the highlight of my career. It’s 100 per cent the best day,” Lang said following his weekend masterclass against Frank Lampard’s Coventry. “Have I hit a ball harder than the second? Leeds maybe! It was my favourite out of the four, though. The ball will go on the mantlepiece at home now, I’m really happy with it.

“I think someone will have recorded it. I don’t normally watch games back, but I think I will for this one. To do it here at this place was really special. It’s something I’ll forever remember and I’m a very lucky man.”

Coventry have had a mixed bag of results so far this season and have won two games since Lampard’s arrival. The former Chelsea and Everton manager praised Portsmouth’s performance while outlining his own side’s issues.

“The first half wasn’t a real problem but the second half, how we reacted to the early goal for them was the problem. So I think [this is] probably the first sign for me out of the games we’ve been together of why we are where we are [in the table],” Lampard said after the match.

John Mousinho will hope his side can keep their heads above water going into the new year. Pompey have two away fixtures before they kickstart 2025 with a home clash against Swansea City on New Year’s Day. Between now and then, Watford and Bristol City await. Portsmouth’s penultimate match of 2024 will be a Boxing Day trip to Vicarage Road to take on the Hornets, who are currently eighth in the table. The officials for the match have been announced by the EFL.

Who is the referee for Watford vs Portsmouth?

The EFL has confirmed that Geoff Eltringham will take charge of Pompey’s meeting with Watford on Thursday. Eltringham will be supported by assistants Greg Read and Bhupinder Singh Gill, alongside fourth official Paul Johnson.

Eltringham most recently took charge of Crewe Alexandra’s 0-0 draw to Colchester in League Two last Friday. His last Championship match was Middlesbrough vs Millwall on December 14th. Eltringham issued four yellow cards throughout the game. He has dealt 15 bookings in his last five games in charge.