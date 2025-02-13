Pompey head to the Kassam Stadium for their latest EFL Championship match this weekend.

The officiating team for the Pompey's trip to South Yorkshire has been confirmed with Will Finnie taking charge of his second Blues game this season.

Pompey came out on top in a relegation six-pointer at Fratton Park against Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Results in midweek also went in their favour bar Plymouth Argyle's 5-1 thrashing of Millwall with the Pilgrims showing signs of encouragement in recent weeks.

John Mousinho's men are four points above the relegation zone now but all three bottom sides Luton Town, Plymouth, and Hull City as well as Stoke City and Cardiff who are below them have a game in hand. A win against the U's wouldn't move them up the table but it would close the gap on Swansea as well as Oxford. Even with a defeat, Pompey wouldn’t drop into the relegation zone this weekend.

Oxford United v Pompey referee confirmed

The EFL have confirmed that Will Finnie is the referee and he will be assisted by Alex James and Graham Kane. It’s the second game of the season for Finnie who was the man in the middle for the 2-2 draw with Swansea City at the end of November.

His record this season is 26 matches with 83 yellow cards and one red card which came from two yellows. Finnie has been a regular for Oxford this term and this will be his fifth game for them. He’s been in charge of their games against Bristol City, Hull City, Blackburn, and Coventry City. Finnie has awarded seven penalties.

The Wales international is in line to make a return after missing the last two months. | Getty Images

Oxford United v Pompey team news

Regan Poole took part in full training on Wednesday and he might be thrown back into things straight away. It's been a luckless season for Conor Shaughnessy who suffered an injury setback against Cardiff. He was forced off during the game against the Bluebirds and now Pompey are awaiting scans with fears that he could be out for another lengthy period which stresses the need for Poole to come back.

Kusini Yengi is also closing in on a return to action. He suffered a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia in November and has been out for 12 weeks. He took part in a full training session and a return should be in sight. Mousinho said he probably wouldn't be available for the weekend but should be available next week.

Jordan Williams, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane are also absent. Bowat, Farrell and Lane will play no further part this season but Williams should return relatively soon.

Tom Bradshaw will be out for a 'good few weeks' according to manager Gary Rowett. The Wales striker was left out of their squad against Derby County because of an injury to his MCL (medial collateral ligament).

Captain Elliott Moore has been out since New Year’s Day. He suffered an adductor injury but a return is in sight after returning to training.

Ben Nelson is another centre-back that is out of action. He suffered a quad injury just before the November international break and is further behind Moore.

Joe Bennett has a long-term ankle injury and hasn’t played since the end of August. Max Woltman hasn’t made an appearance for Oxford at all this term.