It was Pompey’s third match of the 2024/25 Championship campaign and their third draw. Taking on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium was never going to be an easy task but, after just two minutes, Pompey’s Christian Saydee sent the away stand into complete ecstasy after finding the back of the net.

While Boro were able to equalise just under ten minutes later, Saydee once again came to the rescue as he capitalised off poor defence to put the Blues 2-1 up at half-time.

John Mousinho’s men were heartbreakingly denied their first win of the campaign when Tommy Conway scored a 90th minute penalty to level the playing field. The Blues must now bide their time until welcoming Sunderland to Fratton Park on Saturday where they will once again hope to finally bag the full three points.

However, with a week of preparations to go, how does The News’ ratings of the Blues squad compare to the EFL rating site Whoscored.com? While goal-scoring ace Christian Saydee has impressed our own Neil Allen, here is how the rest of the XI’s ratings compare to the statistics-based website...

