The goal-scoring ace represents Pompey’s first feature in the Championship team of the week following Middlesbrough heroics

It was another action-packed weekend in the Championship with Pompey remaining unbeaten as they secured another draw away from home. The Blues underwent yet another dramatic 90 minutes of action but were denied their maiden win of the campaign with a penalty seeing Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway level the playing field in the final minutes of the game.

Elsewhere in the league, Leeds recorded their first win of the campaign as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough Stadium while Luton Town continued their poor start to the season as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End.

Pompey join eight other sides in enjoying an unbeaten start to the 2024/25 campaign with their latest draw placing them 13th in the table. They will now wait until Saturday’s home clash against Sunderland to try and secure their first three points of the season.

Despite such an impressive beginning to their Championship return, the club have previously gone unrepresented in WhoScored.com’s Team of the Week for the EFL second-tier. That is, however, until one Blues star excelled at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday with his efforts putting John Mousinho’s men 2-1 up at half-time.

Following a weekend of six draws, here are the Championship stars who have made the Team of the Week with, after three-long weeks, one Pompey star finally featuring in the line-up...

Championship Team of the Week

GK: Conor Hazard (Plymouth) - 8.2 rating

RB: Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.7 rating

CB: Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) - 8.7 rating

CB: Pascal Struijk (Leeds) - 8.1 rating

LB: Joe Bryan (Millwall) - 7.4 rating

RM: Isiah Jones (Middlesbrough) - 7.8 rating

CM: Karamoko Dembele (QPR) - 8.8 rating

CM: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) - 7.7 rating

LM: Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) - 8.1 rating

STR: Christian Saydee (Pompey) - 8.4 rating

Mateo Joseph (Leeds) - 8.0 rating