Emptying the tank, never-say-die attitude and a point to prove - Sunderland signing and ex-Millwall man smells like Portsmouth cult hero in the making

The starting point always has to be a very healthy dose of graft, honesty and toil around these parts.

Top that up with the rejection of a talent dismissed elsewhere, then add a joyous appreciation of his new surroundings.

And just to top it off, garnish with an infectious enthusiasm and never-say-side attitude to give you everything needed in a recipe for Fratton cult success.

Throw all those ingredients in the PO4 melting pot, and you come out with a player who looks a lot like Aiden O’Brien does right now.

It’s been quite the introduction to life at Pompey for the Irishman, following his deadline day arrival from Sunderland.

It’s no secret the move for O’Brien came late in the day and, in reality, when other avenues were exhausted.

But, fuelled by the manner in which he’d been dismissed at the Stadium of Light, the 28-year-old came with the desire to play trumping financial reward - with a short-term deal consequently deemed acceptable.

Aiden O'Brien is on his way to Pompey cult status. Picture:: Barry Zee

Those underwhelming noises being made to news of O’Brien’s arrival have long since dissipated, amid 241 minutes of senior football and three league goals.

The Oxford United victory was the first time the ex-Millwall man had completed 90-plus minutes in a Pompey shirt.

And anyone who needed any evidence of what O’Brien had given for the cause, need only look to his prostrate body stretched across the sodden Fratton turf on the full-time whistle.

In the words of Cowley, the attacker had well and truly ‘emptied the tank’ as he chased down every lost cause, ran every channel and pressed every opponent in search of victory.

Aiden O'Brien in action against Oxford.

And guess what? The Pompey fans recognised the honest endeavours of O’Brien and his team-mates, and responded by generating arguably the best atmosphere seen at Fratton Park this season.

You’re not necessarily going to see slick trickery and searing pace from the Londoner, who carries the rugged and imperfect appearance which chimes with his honest qualities.

Crucially, of course, it’s the personification of the people he’s representing.

That’s not to detract from the assets O’Brien has quite clearly added to his new side.

Pompey look a team with more attacking presence with him in the starting XI and, dovetailing with George Hirst on Tuesday night, Oxford’s defence was clearly unsettled by their relentless pressure.

There was also no little skill in the forays forward, particularly down the flanks, which either forced Karl Robinson’s side back or brought respite for Pompey’s defence as they looked to see the game out.

The suggestion from both player and club is there will likely be a future for O’Brien at Fratton Park, beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer. The reality is the decision will be taken out of Pompey’s hands at this rate anyway.

Of course, there’s still a lengthy distance to travel until he can stand alongside Linvoy Primus, Mick Kennedy, John Durnin, Benjani & Co as a true Pompey cult hero, but it certainly smells like the emerging new darling of Fratton Park is on his way to that cherished status.

