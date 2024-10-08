Encouraging update on Portsmouth favourite and ex-Wrexham and Birmingham target after eight-month injury hell
Encouragingly, according to John Mousinho, the popular Pompey title-winner is back running on grass as he maintains progress following knee surgery.
The midfielder sustained the injury in January, when a piece of cartilage broke off in his left knee during the first half of a 2-2 draw at Oxford United.
Although initially ruled out until the summer, Morrell subsequently suffered a set-back, postponing his comeback until September/October.
However, the Wales international, who is a free agent and was previously linked with Wrexham and Birmingham, is closing in on a return as he eyes finding a new club.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Joe’s back out on the grass now. He has just started jogging, so is still a few weeks out.
‘It has been a long, slow one, we expected Joe to be out for four months initially, that was in January. It has been a long, long hard one for him, but Joe’s in good spirits and getting on with it.
‘I love Joe to bits, he had a massive contribution to last season. There was only ever one game where Joe was fit and available and I didn’t start him, which was away at Exeter. It was around the Christmas (2023) period, so I wanted to freshen things up.
‘I think very, very highly of Joe as a player and hopefully he gets back quickly.’
Morrell made 105 appearances and scored once after arriving at Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee from Luton in August 2021.
He was a mainstay of the League One promotion team, captaining on occasions in the injury absence of Marlon Pack, until he suffered injury in January.
Out of contract in the summer, the Blues decided against activating their 12-month option and intimated they were instead willing to hold talks over a fresh deal.
In July, Mousinho revealed negotiations had ended and Morrell would be leaving Fratton Park after three years.
However, the Blues have continued to oversee the 27-year-old’s recovery from his knee issue, with his former manager optimistic that the Welshman will soon be back in action.
