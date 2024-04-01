Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colby Bishop trained his sights on Derby County as he targeted shooting down the rivals of his boyhood club and firing Pompey to the brink of promotion.

And the Blues top scorer admitted he’s anticipating a special night under the Fratton lights, as the two Championship contenders lock horns in front of the Sky cameras.

Bishop goes into the game off the back of a two-goal salvo against Wycombe on Good Friday, as the Nottingham Forest fan takes on their east Midlands rivals at Fratton Park.

The 18-goal marksman has hit the back of the net on his last two outings against the Rams, and is now out to inflict more pain on Paul Warne’s side.

Bishop said: ‘I can’t wait, I seriously can’t wait for the game. I can’t wait for the atmosphere - it’s going to be a really good game.

‘It’s amazing and you don’t have to be a Portsmouth supporter to vouch for how good the atmosphere is at Fratton Park. It’s a brilliant place to play football.

‘Everyone knows it’s a game I’m fond of, because I support the rivals Forest.

‘My friends always give me an extra, little push and say “come on, get us a goal”. They celebrate more than me!

‘I’ve enjoyed myself a couple of times against them, hopefully I can do the same.

‘The atmosphere up there was outrageous, but I think it will be even better at Fratton Park - hopefully I can get another goal.’

Bishop’s double on Saturday took his total to the season to 18 league goals - three short of the division’s top scorer in Charlton’s Alfie May.

The 27-year-old is out to break the 20-goal barrier for the second successive campaign, after his 24-goal return last term in all competitions.

Pompey go into the game in strong form, knowing eight more points will guarantee promotion to the Championship, as they look to extend a 13-game unbeaten run.

Bishop can feel the confidence flowing for his team, as they lock horns with Warne’s side.

He added: ‘When you win it’s easy to be positive and it just rolls. We want to keep that going, keep the momentum going moving forward and get the job done.