John Mousinho is preparing to rotate his Pompey strikers for the rest of his side’s Championship charge.

The Blues boss revealed he’s going to make game-by-game calls over who leads the line for his side out of Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop, for the rest of the season.

Mousinho admitted he faces a ‘headache’ over who will get the nod over coming weeks up top, as he faces the luxury of being able to call on some top-class League One operators to lead his front line.

Who the Pompey coach would favour at Peterborough last Saturday was the big talking point, ahead of the impressive 1-0 win at London Road.

That was after Yengi’s two-goal salvo and impressive showing in the 2-1 victory over Burton Albion at Fratton Park last week.

Mousinho went with top scorer Bishop against Darren Ferguson’s side, who responded with a strong performance, while Yengi settled the promotion showdown after his introduction for the injured Christian Saydee.

Mousinho said: ‘It was a tough one, a really difficult choice. When your centre-forward scores two goals on the Tuesday, to leave him out on the Saturday is obviously a big call.

‘We felt the game would suit Colby, certainly in terms of going up against Peterborough’s two centre-halves.

‘It certainly was a nice decision for me to make, when I can leave Kas out but bring Colby Bishop in.

‘This is what I say to the centre-forwards, because I’ve rotated them the last few weeks: I’m going to pick players which suit the game.

‘I thought Kas would suit the game last Tuesday and I felt Colby would suit the game against Peterborough.

‘It’s a difficult one, it’s not straightforward by any means and gives us a real headache.’

Mousinho highlighted it’s not just up front where the tough calls are arriving for him at present, with the likes of Zak Swanson back in contention and impressing at Peterborough.

Lee Evans is now available to start in midfield after his arrival as a free agent, while Gavin Whyte has some much-needed impetus after his impressive cameo against Darren Ferguson’s side.

Mousinho said: ‘I think so (it’s horses for courses over who starts up front moving forward). I think it has been over every team decision, and that goes for every position.

‘We always try to pick what is going to suit the game best. Peterborough were a very different side to what we faced in Burton and Blackpool.

‘We do pick sides based upon what we think is going to suit the game.