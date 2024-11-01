Pompey fans have turned out in force to support the club’s latest addition.

Queues have formed outside the Blues’ brand new merchandise store in Gunwarf Quays as the doors opened for the very first time on Friday morning.

Footage of supporters waiting patiently to sample what the pop-up shop has to offer has been shared by Pompey via their social media channels. And the enthusiasm is there for all to see, with a strong line of would-be shoppers stretching back as far as the eye can see as they seek to take a look inside.

Located between Christy and Bedeck on Millenium Walkway, the new club store provides fans with the chance to purchase replica kits, training gear and much more away from the main Pompey shop, which is located on Anson Road at Fratton Park.

Visitors on Friday were also greeted by two members of the Blues’ Women’s team, Hannah Haughton and Ella Humphrey, who were on hand to sign autographs and take selfies with excited supporters.

The only downside is, the pop-up will only remain open up until the end of January!

Speaking about the club’s decision to move part of it’s operation to Gunwarf, chief executive Andy Cullen said: ‘The club’s merchandising business has experienced rapid growth over the past two years – delivering record sales in 2023/24.

‘We are therefore thrilled – together with our technical supplier Nike and our retail partner Just Sport – to announce the opening of our new Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.

‘Gunwharf Quays is the south coast’s premier retail destination, and our presence there provides us with a new and exciting opportunity to promote Pompey to the many thousands of people, from both home and abroad, who will visit over Christmas and New Year.

‘We look forward to welcoming supporters and many new faces to the Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.’