Eric Eisner explains reasons for Portsmouth dismissal of Danny Cowley
Eric Eisner has revealed why Pompey have dismissed Danny Cowley.
The Blues board member this evening took to social media to pay tribute to his former head coach, following his sacking along with brother Nicky.
Pompey acted after one win in 14 League One matches had left them 12th in the table – having been top at the start of September.
And through Twitter, Eisner explained the reasoning behind the decision which arrived 24 hours after the dismal 3-1 defeat to Charlton.
He wrote: ‘Tough decision made today by the board. I am very fond of both Danny and Nicky. Very fond.
‘In the end it just didn’t work out. They truly understood the community and fan base.
‘We are still in striking distance of the playoffs and feel like we got the core to get us there. #pup’