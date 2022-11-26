Eric Eisner makes point about Portsmouth's League One form as he welcomes 'big win' in FA Cup
Pompey director Eric Eisner welcomed the Blues’ progress in this season’s FA Cup – but sent a clear message where his priorities lie.
The American insisted the feelgood factor that followed victory against MK Dons and the securing of a potentially lucrative place in the third round of the competition must now be carried into the league.
The Blues have been forced to turn their attentions away from League One matters this week, with today’s 3-2 win against the Dons coming just days after their passage into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy was confirmed with a 2-0 win at Ipswich on Tuesday night.
Those two triumphs are Pompey’s first back-to-back victories since the start of September.
And while Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, they’ve only managed to secure just one league win since those consecutive victories against Peterborough and Burton respectively.
That’s seen them move from joint-top of the table to seventh, albeit with a game in hand.
Injuries have undoubtedly played a part in that dramatic drop off.
But with two tough away assignments against Wycombe and Accrington next on the agenda, Eisner is hoping the Blues’ rediscovery of that winning feeling can be transferred into the league.
Tweeting after the win against MK Dons, the New York-based director said: ‘Back into hat the for round 3. The big boys enter. Big win!
‘Now let’s carry this momentum back to league! #pup.’