He’s a big Fratton favourite who has been involved in Champions League victories over Atletico Madrid, Monaco and Juventus this season.

What’s more, the cultured defender is also in contention to cap a memorable first season in coaching with the Primeira Liga title.

Certainly Ricardo Rocha is enjoying life at Benfica, having been appointed as assistant manager at his former club in July 2024.

With a degree in Football Management and a postgraduate qualification in Organisation In Football, the 46-year-old had long harboured ambitions of becoming a sporting director in the future.

Yet it’s a coaching role at Benfica which has marked his return to club level, having been appointed as number two to Roger Schmidt last summer.

When the German boss was sacked by the Eagles in August - just seven weeks later - his replacement Bruno Lage recognised Rocha’s strengths and opted to keep him in his role.

Subsequently, Benfica reached the last 16 of the Champions League, having beaten Atletico Madrid (4-0), Monaco (3-2) and Juventus (2-0) along the way.

They also lost to Barcelona during the league phase in January when the Portuguese side led 4-2 with 12 minutes remaining - only to slump to a heart-breaking 5-4 defeat.

The clubs met again earlier this month in the two-legged knock-out stage, with Benfica losing 4-1 on aggregate to the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, in the Primeira Liga, they are presently three points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon with a game in hand.

Pompey favourite Ricardo Rocha is nowadays assistant manager at Benfica - and chasing a league title in his first season. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images | Getty Images

A 3-2 success at Rio Avenue on Sunday signalled a seventh successive league and cup win on the domestic front to set up a fascinating end to the season.

Pompey FA Cup finalist

As a classy player, Rocha established himself as a hugely popular figure among Pompey fans after arriving on a free transfer from Standard Liege in February 2010.

During a four-season stay on the south coast, he totalled 97 appearances, started the 2010 FA Cup final against Chelsea, and featured in three different divisions amid the club’s various financial demises.

There was also that infamous slap around the face of Adam Lallana during the iconic David Norris game at St Mary’s in April 2012.

Rocha opted to stay with the Blues through their troubles, before departing in the summer of 2013 - and retiring from football at the age of 34.

He later returned to Portugal, living outside Porto, before taking his first step in management in July 2024 with Benfica, where he had previously served four-and-a-half seasons as a centre-half.

And it could end up being a memorable campaign for the former Portugal international as the club pursue the Primeira Liga title.

