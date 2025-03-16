Gaffer For A Day, Tony Brooks, aged 52 from Fratton, assesses Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Preston...

So it was your birthday as well on Saturday, oh dear.

The day was all right apart from the result of the game, but it was a solid performance from Pompey and we were good for a point.

A mix-up between Connor Ogilvie and Nicola Schmid cost us, it was a moment of indecision which meant we lost.

Having conceded earlier, we showed guts to come back, with Freddie Potts putting off the keeper for Colby Bishop to put the ball into the back of the net.

I’ve seen some worse away games this season. Luton was terrible, but this was a good, solid game where we deserved to come away with something.

You’ve given a joint man-of-the-match too!

Cohen Bramall is a natural left-back and what a cracking shot which hit the corner of the upright in the second half.

Terry Delvin is the James Milner of Portsmouth FC, whatever position you want to play him in he will go and give 110 per cent. So I will put it as a tie between both of them.

We’ve been seeing Bramall’s potential when coming on in games recently. Moving Ogilvie into the middle then allowed us to play Bramall at left-back.

Gaffer for a Day Tony Brooks named Terry Devlin as his joint man-of-the-match against Preston. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Speaking to some Rotherham fans when we signed him, they told us he was struggling with them, but he has come in and got his head down. He’s impressed and I would give him a contract next season.

John will soon have a big decision to make - Ogilvie or Bramall.

What did you make of Kusini Yengi, considering you gave him a four?

He wasn’t in the game, didn’t contribute much to the team, and I would have taken him off at half-time, moving Adil Aouchiche into the middle and bringing Kaide Gordon on to give him a go.

To me, Yengi wasn’t interested, I’m concerned about his form. When we needed him he was out injured, now he’s going away to Australia - will he come back injured again?

He’s done nothing this season, he hasn’t proven anything. He’s been out injured for most of the season, he hasn’t made an impact and hasn’t stepped up.

I’m 50/50 about keeping him beyond this season at the moment.

What do you make of the relegation battle now?

I still think we are comfortable to stay up. We are four points clear, have some winnable games coming up at home - and we all know our home form is good.

I see Derby as a big game, but we’ve got Blackburn next on March 29 and I can see us getting a result from that one.

Then there’s Millwall, you never know, we could snick a win there. By then, we should have at least one of the centre-backs back. So I am confident, we have the quality.

Nicolas Schmid - 6

Terry Devlin - 8

Regan Poole - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Cohen Bramall - 8

Freddie Potts - 7

Andre Dozzell - 7

Adil Aouchiche - 6

Colby Bishop - 6

Josh Murphy 6

Kusini Yengi - 4