Latest Pompey signing Sammy Silvera said he spoke to international team-mates Kusini Yengi and Alex Robertson before sealing his loan switch from Middlesbrough.

But the Aussie admitted he was well aware of the Blues’ reputation before sussing out both Fratton Park favourites from last season - and knew beforehand that PO4 was a good place to continue his footballing development.

The 23-year-old was announced as Pompey’s fifth signing of the summer on Monday as sporting director Rich Hughes’ recruitment drive for next season’s Championship return gathers pace.

The on-loan Boro winger will add pace, power and skill to a forward department that has already been boosted by Josh Murphy’s arrival. He’ll also be keen to replicate the impact fellow countrymen Yengi and Robertson had during their debut seasons on the south coast - impressive signings who helped Pompey secure the League One title last term.

Robertson is, of course, back with parent club Manchester City. Yet that didn’t stop Silvera picking his or Yengi’s brains about a temporary move away from Middlesbrough to join the Blues.

He clearly liked what he heard - but the former Central Coast Mariners forward already knew what to expect, despite only being in English football for 12 months.

Speaking to the Pompey website, Silvera said: ‘I’m very glad to be here. I’ve spoken to some people about the club, especially Kusini Yengi - who spoke so highly about this club - the gaffer as well, and I spoke to Alex Roberston who was here last season. Again, he spoke so highly about the club and I just can’t wait to get started.’

When asked what was said, the the winger added: ‘Just the atmosphere around it (Fratton Park) and, of course, the fans!

‘I think, even without speaking to those two people, you know it’s always a packed stadium, it’s always loud at home games and the fans are amazing.

‘(Also) the culture among the coaching staff and other staff, what they bring to this football club, the direction they want to go in - that’s all the positives I’ve heard and that’s why I’m keen to be here.’

Silvera featured 37 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, registering four goals and two assists in his first season at the Riverside following his £500,000 move from the A-League.

John Mousinho has already expressed his delight at landing the talented attacker. But Yengi must be feeling the same buzz, especially as Silvera admitted he wanted to keep the supply lines open for the striker to continue his excellent start to life at Fratton Park.