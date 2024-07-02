LATEST: News over Portsmouth move for exciting Crystal Palace attacking starlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s hopes of signing Jadan Raymond are fading.

The News understands the Blues are preparing to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Pompey have been on the trail of the Crystal Palace man across the past two transfers windows, with a deal in the pipeline in January.

They couldn’t get a move over the line, however, with the Premier League club keen to put a number of add-ons into the agreement.

Those demands once again appear to be hampering the chances of seeing a move through to a conclusion for the attacking midfielder.

Pompey’s football operation are big fans of Raymond, who has yet to make a senior appearance at Selhurst Park.

His involvement has stretched to four EFL Trophy matches to date, while making it on the bench as an unused substitute in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest last October.

Pompey are now looking increasingly likely to park their interest in the 20-year-old, though there remains the possibility a deal could be revisited later in the transfer window.

The Blues have already made some significant attacking captures this summer, with Josh Murphy brought in as a host of Championship sides were fended off in the race for the winger’s signature.

Pompey last night also completed another piece of eye-catching business, as Australian international Sammy Silvera was brought in from Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.