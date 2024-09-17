Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans will soon travel to up to Turf Moor for the first time since 2011

It’s been 13 years since Pompey last faced Burnley at Turf Moor and it’s fair to suggest things may well have changed a bit. Gone are the likes of Joel Ward, Ricardo Rocha and David Norris in the Blues’ line-up and so to may have gone those pubs that had once welcomed the away fanbases back in 2011.

It’s nearly 300 miles from Fratton Park to Turf Moor and as the fans prepare to take on the nearly six hour trip up the M6, many will undoubtedly be seeking a refreshing pint on arrival. This too will inevitably be the same when the south coast inhabitants make the 230 mile trip to Bramall Lane, or the five hour trek up to Deepdale Stadium later in the campaign.

So, as Pompey prepare to take on sides, many of whom they haven’t faced for at least a decade, here are all the pubs in the Championship that welcome the away fans ahead of kick-off...

Pompey fans away at Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers

The traditional pub for away fans is The Fernhurst on Bolton Road - just a five minute walk from Ewood Park. According to the club’s website, other pubs that welcome the visiting fanbase include The Golden Cup, White Bull Inn, Navigation Inn and The Postal Order, although this last one is furthest away.

Bristol City

Nova Scotia and the Rose of Denmark - both of which are a 15 minute walk away from the ground - are recommended to be the best pubs for away fans near Ashton Gate. The ‘away games guide’ also lists The Cottage Inn, Pump House and the Tobacco Factory.

For those fans travelling by train, the Knights Templar has also been recommended due to its proximity to Bristol Temple Meads, although this is a much further distance to the ground compared to the likes of Nova Scotia and Rose of Denmark.

Burnley

John Mousinho’s squad will take on Scott Parker’s Burnley this weekend

Pubs around Turf Moor are known for welcoming both home and away fans. Queen Victoria and the Bridge Bier Huise are within a 15 minute walk of the stadium and are welcome to both fanbases while Burnley Cricket Club - a two minute walk from Turf Moor’s away end - is also ready to accommodate travelling Pompey fans this weekend. Fans travelling by train by also wish to try out The Star which is located outside Manchester Road train station.

Cardiff

When Pompey visit Cardiff in October, any fans wishing to taste the local beer may wish to do so in The Lansdowne - a pub traditionally recognised as ‘the away pub’ and is only a 15 minute walk to the Cardiff City Stadium. Fans have also previously recommended Gol Centre and Canton Rugby Club for travelling fanbases as options near the stadium.

Coventry

A trip Blues fans will not have to do until April 2025, but when they do, those wishing to quench their thirst with a pint will be advised to do so at The Longford Engine - a designated away fans pub located 20-minute walk from the stadium. It also offers free-parking. The Coach and Horses and JK English Bar and Grill have also been recommended with these latter options a shorter walk from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Derby County

As many Pompey fans may remember from last season, pubs such as The Station Inn, Tiffany Lounge, Brunswick Inn and the Alexandra Hotel have all been listed as popular spots for travelling fanbases

Hull City

Park View Pub has been heralded as one of the better options for away fans and is located just opposite the stadium’s car park entrance. It does cost £1 to enter but once in, the pub provides cheap beer and differing food stalls. Blues fans may wish to try this out when they visit the MKM Stadium in early November.

Leeds United

While not quite so relevant to Blues fans now, but away fans have been recommended to visit Drysalters and Howards Bar - with the latter option located right next to Elland Road. Howards Bar usually opens two hours before kick-off and often requires a ticket for entry.

Luton Town

The ‘designated away’ pub when visiting Kenilworth Road is Beech Hill Conservative Club and it is located less than half a mile away from the ground. When Pompey fans visit next March, they may also wish to try The White House - a Wetherspoons pub next to the station which could have a mix of both home and away fans; as well as the Wheelwright Arms which is situated about a 20-minute walk from the ground.

Middlesbrough

Again, a couple of weeks too late for many Pompey fans, but those visiting the Riverside Stadium could opt to visit ‘Hit the Bar’ which is located outside the train station and within eyeshot of the stadium. Dr Browns had been the designated spot for visiting clubs but this reportedly closed down in 2023.

Millwall

When the Blues head up to London to take on Millwall in April, many fans may well stop off at London Bridge where they can head to The Shipwrights Arms, The Pomellers’ Rest or the George Inn. It is, however, advised that colours remain covered as these pubs are located near many ‘home’ spots as well.

Norwich

Waterfront bar is suggested to be the best bar for fans travelling to Carrow Road, which the Blues will do next April. However, it is noted that for 3pm match starts, the bar opens at 12pm and official match day tickets may be required for entry.

Oxford United

According to the club’s website, The George and The Golden Ball - both in Littlemore - are recommended as they are only a 20 minute walk to the stadium. Home and away fans are usually welcome at both pubs, as Pompey fans are sure to remember from last season, but on high-profile matches it is suggested that away fans phone the pub if in doubt.

Plymouth Argyle

The Britannia Wetherspoons pub has been recommended to be one of the best pubs for away fans and Pompey fans may opt for this watering hole in early November. Home fans are also said to frequent the Britannia making it a lively atmosphere. As an added bonus, it is only 20 minute walk away from Home Park.

Pompey

Those visiting Fratton Park have been recommended to try out the Connaught Arms, located just a ten minute walk from Fratton Station.

Preston North End

There are not reportedly said to be too many pubs that welcome away fans near Deepdale Stadium but those that are recommended include St Gregory’s, just five minute walk from the Bill Shankly Kop turnstiles, and The White Hart which is located on Watling Street Road.

The White Hart is less than a mile away from the Stadium but provides more space than St Gregory’s and fewer home fans may be found there.

QPR

When Pompey make the trip to QPR in just over a month’s time, Blues fans may wish to try out Belushis on Shepherd’s Bush Green - a 20 minute walk from Loftus Road. As with Millwall, there are several options in and around the stadium area but it is recommended that club colours are hidden.

Fans are also recommended to check out pubs in the Ladbroke Grove and Chiswick areas of London which surround Shepherd’s Bush.

Sheffield United

The Sheaf Island, a Wetherspoon’s pub, has regularly welcomed home and away fans with little trouble while The Beer Engine provides an alternative but only after the game. It is said to only open at 2pm but Blues fans may wish to check this spot out after Pompey have faced the Blades next February.

Sheffield Wednesday

Fans visiting Hillsborough Stadium are actually recommended to find a spot in town before getting a tram out to the stadium. The Rawson spring and Howard Pub have previously been mentioned but the local police reportedly advice fans to find a pub closer to the city centre before making the way to the Owls’ ground.

Stoke City

Stoke City is not renowned for its welcoming away-fan pubs but The Student Union Bar at Staffordshire University and the Terrace Bar have both been mentioned with police normally escorting buses there between the pubs and ground. A bus ticket is is said to cost £3.50. The Terrace Bar is located near Stoke’s train station.

Sunderland

The majority of pubs and restaurants in Sunderland are said to be away fan friendly with travelling football fans often frequenting Greens, Street Bar, Victors, Fire Station and the Peacock. Pompey fans will undoubtedly check out these options in January after making the 314 mile-long trip up to the Riverside Stadium.

Swansea City

While Swansea recommend away fans visit the well-known chains such as Harvester and Wetherspoons, the No sign Wine Bar is another popular option as it boasts a museum feel inside and was previously listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide. Pompey fans will likely check out this spot when they head to the Swansea.com stadium in late November.

Watford

Wetherspoons is once again recommended for away fans near Watford. Pompey fans seeking a Boxing Day pint may well check out the Moon under Water, which is located just ten minutes from Vicarage Road while others mentioned include Walkabout, Revolution, The One Crown and The One Bell.

West Bromwich Albion

Pompey’s return fixture to West Brom takes place late January 2025 and Blues fans may wish to check out The Vine and the Royal Oak, both of which openly welcome away support. The Park Hotel is another ‘safe environment’ and is only said to be a ten-minute walk to the Hawthorns.