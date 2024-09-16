Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been expressing their views since the Blues suffered a 3-0 home defeat against West Brom on Sunday.

The loss was the Fratton Park outfit’s second successive defeat at PO4 and the second game in a row that they’ve conceded three goals on home soil.

And with Pompey yet to pick up a win on their Championship return, the league table doesn’t make for pretty viewing, with John Mousinho’s side currently sat second from bottom in the standings.

A difficult start to the season – against teams of the calibre of Leeds, Luton, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, WBA – was anticipated, though, with games against Burnley and Sheffield United also up next. Meanwhile, the Blues’ injury concerns haven’t helped either, leaving Mousinho yet to select his strongest line-up - whatever that might look like – a month into the new campaign.

No doubt, those things will have been taken into consideration by fans, who have a right to voice their opinons, when expressing their views.

But what are they saying as the dust settles on that disappointing result against the Baggies?

Here’s a snapshot of the verdicts posted on X, formerly Twitter...

@MajorRaverMatt: Over the past 10 years, Pompey managers have been stubborn with formations. Hopefully Mousinho will be different. Flat back 4 isn't working with our players, maybe we need 3 CBs with a holding player in front, to stop us being exposed and teams playing easily through our lines.

@PompeyGNR: Still think we need a bit of perspective with Pompey. We’ve had a patched up defence and attack ALL season against the big boys. No surprise we are conceding and not scoring. Poole, McIntyre, Murphy all finally getting minutes yesterday a major plus. Keep the faith.

@GeorgePFC96: All I keep seeing is ‘hard 7 first games’ and ‘too many injuries’. The bottom line is we are struggling and it’s not looking too positive, I expected to struggle but not this bad, especially at Fratton Park. So many players far off Championship level still getting starts.

@PompeyHazza9: Just need to get past the next few games and get the last few players back from injury and I think we will be fine #pompey.

@LukeEllisPUP: No goals scored at home in 4 games by any of our players. I don’t care who we are playing, I’d expect better than that. There’s also not been one moment where I’ve been on the edge of my seat yet expecting that to happen. Needs to change fast.

@JamesSetters05: Did you honestly expect more than 3 points after these 5 games? We've played 5 clubs who will be disappointed to finish outside the playoffs. Some of whom aim to be even higher.

@PompeyXsAndOs: With Burnley and the Blades left to play in Sept, the sheer scale of this step-up was destined to shock #Pompey. But now October needs to be the month that a fit-again squad and its coaching staff, show the ability to learn and adapt, in order to stay relevant in this league.

@deanmaskell: What I learnt about #pompey today. Saydee not a striker. Question marks on Ogilvie. Prefer to see Kamara / Potts start. Need to play two CBs, not a RB at CB. We have shots but not many on target. All games in the Championship are hard. So don’t think ones coming up will be easier.

@EllPFC: Words cannot describe how much we are missing Colby Bishop. Obviously shouldn’t be rushing him back but he can’t come back quick enough.

@FredHorn: All the #Pompey fans that said they expected 0 points from the first 7/8 fixtures now the same ones having meltdowns and saying we’re already relegated.

@Frattonegg: No encouraging signs there I’m afraid. WBA a good side yes, but starting to think it’s more about how poor we are rather than these sides being outstanding. Team selection shocking.