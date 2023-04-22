News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
56 minutes ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
1 hour ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
2 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
3 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
4 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

'Everyone can stop crying now... About time' - what the Fratton faithful make of Portsmouth XI to face Accrington

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the starting XI John Mousinho has named for today’s game against Accrington.

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read

There’s been plenty to digest following the 2pm announcement, with the Blues boss making two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Oxford.

Out go Sean Raggett and and fellow regular Ryan Tunnicliffe, who doesn’t even make the bench. And in their place come Ryley Towler and Blues youngster Harry Jewitt-White, who makes his full league debut against Accy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also missing out on any match-day involvement is Reeco Hackett, while Jay Mingi remains out in the cold.

Most Popular

Despite his loan being up at the end of the season, Di’Shon Bernard retains his place in the starting line-up. Yet there’s no place for Academy youngster Koby Mottoh.

Fans were calling for changes after Pompey’s play-off hopes went up in smoke against the U’s in midweek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter after the latest team line-up news broke.

@PFCperspectives: Everyone can stop crying now Towler is in the team & Raggett is dropped.

Ryley Towler is starting his first game since March 25.Ryley Towler is starting his first game since March 25.
Ryley Towler is starting his first game since March 25.

@CharlieFarnsba9: Sincerely hope Towler doesn’t put a single toe wrong or fart at the wrong time! Great to see him back and best of luck to Harry too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: No Tunnicliffe finally the penny has dropped.

@TrumagooFM: Best of luck to Harry Jewitt-White today. Would of liked to see Mottoh and Dockerill in the squad today.

@RW_Live_: That entire bench most likely gone by summer.

@MousinhosMoose: Given the numbers out of contract this summer that are in most match day squads you do wonder for the future of Hume & Hackett given pair seem to first to be dropped from squads despite the inconsistency of selections this seasons. Does feel it could be a clear the decks summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@PompeyPapa08: Yes fair enough. The clearest indication yet of the football Mousinho wants to play next season. Hope it pays off

@MrMattPenny: The correct CB pairing about 5 weeks too late but nice!

@PeterThurgood1: That screams "yeah we're not getting play-offs lads" and I'm all for it.

@PUPethan: TOWLER BACK FROM EXILE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@bazjenkins12: It’s about time Tunnicliffe got the heave hoh.

@BlueArmyAlex: Aside from Mottoh not being on the bench that is great.

Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyAccrington