'Everyone can stop crying now... About time' - what the Fratton faithful make of Portsmouth XI to face Accrington
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the starting XI John Mousinho has named for today’s game against Accrington.
There’s been plenty to digest following the 2pm announcement, with the Blues boss making two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Oxford.
Out go Sean Raggett and and fellow regular Ryan Tunnicliffe, who doesn’t even make the bench. And in their place come Ryley Towler and Blues youngster Harry Jewitt-White, who makes his full league debut against Accy.
Also missing out on any match-day involvement is Reeco Hackett, while Jay Mingi remains out in the cold.
Despite his loan being up at the end of the season, Di’Shon Bernard retains his place in the starting line-up. Yet there’s no place for Academy youngster Koby Mottoh.
Fans were calling for changes after Pompey’s play-off hopes went up in smoke against the U’s in midweek.
Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter after the latest team line-up news broke.
@PFCperspectives: Everyone can stop crying now Towler is in the team & Raggett is dropped.
@CharlieFarnsba9: Sincerely hope Towler doesn’t put a single toe wrong or fart at the wrong time! Great to see him back and best of luck to Harry too.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: No Tunnicliffe finally the penny has dropped.
@TrumagooFM: Best of luck to Harry Jewitt-White today. Would of liked to see Mottoh and Dockerill in the squad today.
@RW_Live_: That entire bench most likely gone by summer.
@MousinhosMoose: Given the numbers out of contract this summer that are in most match day squads you do wonder for the future of Hume & Hackett given pair seem to first to be dropped from squads despite the inconsistency of selections this seasons. Does feel it could be a clear the decks summer.
@PompeyPapa08: Yes fair enough. The clearest indication yet of the football Mousinho wants to play next season. Hope it pays off
@MrMattPenny: The correct CB pairing about 5 weeks too late but nice!
@PeterThurgood1: That screams "yeah we're not getting play-offs lads" and I'm all for it.
@PUPethan: TOWLER BACK FROM EXILE.
@bazjenkins12: It’s about time Tunnicliffe got the heave hoh.
@BlueArmyAlex: Aside from Mottoh not being on the bench that is great.