The Blues confirmed on Friday morning that the average cost will rise next term, which represents the first increase since 2019.

As well as this, the club published a two-tiered pricing structure, which will see fans based in central seats in the Fratton End, North stand and South stand pay more than those on the wings.

It was a decision which will bring Pompey in-line with other League One and Championship clubs.

Of course, this prompted a reaction from supporters who have delivered their verdicts on social media.

Here are the best of the opinions from both Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

@beano438: Can’t argue with that.

Pompey fans have given their verdict on the Blues' increase in season ticket prices.

@furniss_alex: Doesn’t seem too bad to be fair, thought was gonna be worse.

@wil_pompey: Seems more than fair…there will definitely be people kicking right off still.

@SamSpike7: Honestly the kids seat situation is a huge disappointment. My sister and I have seats in the Fratton End and got two kids season tickets as well for when she brings her kids or I bring mine. £25 each. This year they want £90 or you have to go in the family section for the £23 one.

@Sasha_PFC: Not too bad. Shame the prices have gone up before we have.

@TrumagooFM: Knew it would increase but happy with this.

@mattatkinsonpfc: We go again boys good excuse for 30 odd trips to the pub and some away games.

@HazzaTWood96: Fair increase, here's hoping this'll help the ambitions next season.

@blakepfc: Not awful but despite pricing I reckon we’ll see a dip in numbers this year.

@PompeyStats: Everything is going up apart from us.

Facebook

Richard Price: It increased about £20 less than an extra £1 a game. I'd be happy if my energy bill only went up by £20 a year.

Chris Dowden-smith: PFC is a business not a charity. At the end of the day you pay fees when buying any ticket for any event....plus pay different prices for better or worse seats etc...no-one is forcing Pompey fans to pay it... If you don't like the prices then don't buy and don't go.

Andy Skelton: Those increases seem reasonable.

Andrew Plenty: Only the second increase in a decade! Not too shabby if you ask me.