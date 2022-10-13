The Blues claimed a 5-2 success over a young Southampton team in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night to progress into the third round.

Although Cowley named a strong side for the Fratton Park occasion, second-year scholars Josh Dockerill and Adam Payce were named in the starting XI.

In addition, first-year scholars Harvey Laidlaw, Brian Quarm, Dan Murray and Koby Mottoh appeared off the bench during the second half.

Mottoh, a summer recruit from Arsenal, claimed Pompey’s fifth goal in stoppage time in front of a jubilant Fratton End, with left-back Laidlaw involved in the build-up.

And Cowley was delighted with the impact of Zesh Rehman’s Academy youngsters on the big occasion.

He told The News: ‘It was a really positive night for the football club.

‘Koby nearly scored earlier when he hit the inside of the post and it went straight into the goalkeeper's arms, so it was great he got another opportunity. A great moment.

Members of Pompey's Academy celebrate Koby Mottoh's stoppage-time goal in Tuesday night's 5-2 victory over Southampton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He’s a good one-v-one defender and we are looking to help him in terms of the tactical side of the game and the offensive side of the game.

‘Dan Murray as well, he’s a central midfield player, a really good receiver and good passer, it was a good night for the Academy.

‘I thought Josh (Dockerill) was excellent in the first half. I like Josh, I liked him a lot when I saw him last year, he’s an intelligent defender, he reads the game well, he senses danger and puts fires out.

‘In possession he has good receiving skills and good passing skills, he can step in and draw the press and find the solution.

‘When Southampton went a bit more direct, he stepped up and dealt with that physical side of the game really well.

‘And we think a lot of Adam, he has a real energy about him, is tactically a bright boy, a very good learner, and I think the future is bright for him.’

Payce has already made two Papa John’s Trophy appearances this season, while was handed his debut in the competition in November 2021, aged 17 years and 20 days.

Meanwhile, Laidlaw and ex-Fulham defender Quarm came off the bench the previous week in the 5-0 demolition of Aston Villa Under-21s for their first-team debuts.

Cowley added: ‘Tuesday night was great for all the young players, with Adam and Josh both starting.

‘The boys who came on were all first-year scholars, so the four of them which appeared off the bench were aged 16.

‘It was a great experience for them, great for them to play with the senior players.

‘While I thought the seniors were excellent with the young ones in the way they supported them and looked after them, helping them through the game.’

