Summer triallist James Meredith admitted he considered retirement after failing to win a Pompey deal.

The left-back spent several weeks training with the Blues after leaving Millwall by mutual consent in July.

But Kenny Jackett decided against handing Meredith a contract at Fratton Park as he was happy with Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup as his options.

The ex-Bradford man subsequently returned to his native Australia and joined Perth Glory.

He’s made six appearances during the A-League season and helped his side to a 6-2 win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

But at the age of 31, Meredith mulled over hanging up his boots before he was handed a lifeline by Perth.

James Meredith spent a period on trial at Pompey before joining Perth Glory. Picture: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

Speaking to Fox Sports, he said: ‘I had been in England for 15 years and I was seriously considering retirement.

‘But Tony Popovic called me up and he sold the club to me – what the club is about and the fact they want to win things.

‘Having a look at the team and the facilities I thought it would be a good move to come back and see what I could do.’