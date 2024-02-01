Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey midfielder Miguel Azeez is being handed the chance to ‘reinvigorate’ his career in Spain.

According to reports, the 21-year-old - who had a 10-game stint to forget at Fratton Park during the 2021-22 season - is closing in on a move to Spanish third-tier side Atletico Baleares.

If completed, the switch will end his long association with Arsenal, with Azeez initially joining the Gunners as a five-year-old. The player made just one senior appearance for Arsenal in that time - as an 83rd-minute substitute against Dundalk in the 2020-21 Europa League.

His contract at the Emirates is up at the end of the season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter: 'Miguel Azeez set to bring Arsenal career to end by signing for Atletico Baleares. 21yo #AFC academy graduate would’ve been out of contract in summer. Joining Spanish tier 3 side in bid to reinvigorate career.’

Linked with a surprise move to Barcelona B last summer, Azeez’s career is yet to reach the heights expected of him. His season-long loan at Pompey was cut short after just 10 games and one goal, with the England under-20 international returning to Arsenal having failed to impress.

A similar arrangement with Spanish Segunda Division side UD Ibiza in September 2022 produced the same outcome. Meanwhile, Azeez featured just twice for his latest loan club, Wigan, over the second half of last season.