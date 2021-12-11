The defender had gone 17 appearances without notching since his summer arrival from Gillingham.

But with the match finely balanced, and the hosts holding a slender lead, the 25-year-old rose highest from a corner to direct the ball past Kyle Letheren in front of the Fratton End.

And the importance of such a header can’t be understated with the visitors looking to pile the pressure on the Blues with Danny Cowley’s side struggling to recapture their first half form.

Despite operating as a defender throughout his career, Ogilvie’s scored nine times during his spell with the Gills and proved to be an unlikely asset in front of goal.

And he admitted his pride after getting off the mark royal blue.

Speaking to The News he said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to score at the Fratton End. It's special. It’s felt like a long while since I last scored a goal but I’m delighted and hopefully I can chip in with a few more.

I’ve always prided myself on trying to contribute and get goals and I hadn’t been able to do that until today. And I was able to today so I’m delighted with it.

Ogilvie’s 77th minute goal was the club’s first headed league goal this term.

And the 25-year-old explained how the team have been working hard to improve from these scenarios following their stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday.

He continued: ‘That’s one thing we did all week (work on set-pieces) because we had quite a few against Sheffield Wednesday and it obviously didn’t work out and we’ve been working on them from Thursday and it worked.

‘The challenge today was tough but all five of us as a back five dealt with it well and we got a clean sheet as a reward.’