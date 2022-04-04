The Blues have struggled to consistently find the back of the net this season, and have totaled the lowest amount of goals scored across League One’s top 10.

It had appeared that Danny Cowley’s side had put their woes behind them, as they netted 21 goals across seven matches in February and early March.

However, their Achilles heel came back to haunt them before their forced absence from action.

Across the final three games before their 17-day break in matches against Ipswich, Plymouth, and Wycombe, the Fratton Park outfit failed to score across 270 minutes of football – and registered only two shots on target.

Despite the concerning statistic, the former Lincoln defender has explained how the weight of expectation doesn’t just fall on the forward’s shoulders.

Raggett said: ‘It’s happened (not scoring) a fair few times this season. That’s not me putting it on the forwards, that’s down to us as a team collectively.

‘In parts we’ve been really good defensively, and a big part of that is down to the forwards because that’s how we start our defensive work – with the forwards.

Sean Raggett

‘It’s the same then going forward. Our attacking play is the whole team and it starts with us in the backline with Gavin (Bazunu) in goal and across the whole pitch. We all take a collective responsibility for that.’

With the absence of Michael Jacobs (injury) and Marcus Harness (suspension), Pompey’s chance creation also diminished before the visit of the Chairboys.

The duo made their long-awaited return against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, but couldn’t prevent the club’s play-off hopes falling further with another blank.

Raggett detailed how the team’s style of play should enable them to provide more for their strikers.

He added: ‘It’s not just the goals, it’s in creating the chances as well. Us players at the back need to get the ball into midfield and likewise to the forwards,

‘Then the strikers need to do their bit as well, it’s a team collective and we’re all taking responsibility for that.’

