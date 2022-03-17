The defender is one of 14 players whose contracts expire in the summer, after penning a two-year deal at Fratton Park at the end of his initial one-year loan in July 2020.

Since then, he’s emerged as a firm fans’ favourite and an indispensable member of the squad, after making 43 appearances in all competitions this season.

Danny Cowley has started him in every league fixture this term, apart from one, when he was unavailable due to suspension.

Among those who could leave for free in the summer, the club have options on six to extend their stay by a season, with Raggett included.

However, his clause is perhaps the most complex of them all, with Pompey’s ability to do so hanging on one thing – promotion.

And following Tuesday’s defeat to Plymouth, leaving the Blues eight points from the top-six, it’s looking increasingly likely they’ll be competing in the third tier again next campaign.

Meaning they’ll have to enter negotiations with the former Lincoln man if they’re to keep him on the south coast.

Sean Raggett's contract expires in the summer. Picture: Malcolm Bryce

Although there is a desire from both parties to agree fresh terms, the 28-year-old revealed the decision is out of hands, with conversations yet to begin with the club’s hierarchy.

He told The News: ‘No, there’s been no word on any contract talks, so far so we’ll just wait and see.

‘I love it here, this is my third season here so it’s definitely something I’d love to do (stay), but it’s out of my hands.

‘So I’m probably not the right person to ask about it.

‘Ever since I came here on loan, my aim was to get Pompey back into the Championship. That’s the only aspiration that I have at the moment.’

