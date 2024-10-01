Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kevin Harper has revealed how his transformation from the target of Fratton Park boo boys to Pompey ‘football genius’ represents one of his greatest achievements in football.

And he cherishes his south-coast days more than any other part of a successful playing career which produced two promotions and Premier League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hard-working winger endured difficult early beginnings with the Blues after arriving from Derby, despite netting in a final-day victory over Barnsley to keep them in Division One in May 2001.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Scot in new book Played Up Pompey Four, he subsequently became the subject of ‘hurtful’ stick from the terraces delivered by his own fans, including booing when his name was read out on the team-sheet.

Kevin Harper played 128 times for Pompey, scoring nine times, while won the Division One title under Harry Redknapp. | None

However, Harper brilliantly turned it around to become a Fratton Park cult figure - giving birth to the iconic ‘football genius’ chant and winning the Division One title under Harry Redknapp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It wasn’t smooth sailing, but I’d like to think every supporter and each of my managers will say Kevin Harper worked his socks off, whether playing good or bad. Ultimately, some have described me as a Blues cult hero, an accolade I am immensely proud of.

‘It was during the 2002/03 season when the negative reaction was at its loudest. While warming up at Fratton Park before kick-off, I’d hear our team read out over the PA, then had to stomach the accompanying boos from my own supporters which greeted my name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t know why I warranted such treatment. I had scored against Barnsley in a final-day 3-0 win to keep us in Nationwide League Division One in May 2001 - now I was part of a side sitting top of the table under Harry Redknapp and eyeing the Premier League.

‘I wasn’t performing poorly, but, if you looked at that team, I was no big name, therefore probably the least of the favourites. I actually have no issue with the booing, fans have their opinion, managers have their opinion, yet it was hurtful, I didn’t want to hear it. Still, I had the last laugh.

‘My background was bad, I was brought up in adversity - and it's all about how you deal with that adversity. I’m a pretty strong character, I grew up in Possilpark, Glasgow, an area which could be regarded as a modern-day slum in what was, at the time, the drug capital of Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Harper left Pompey for Stoke in February 2005 after almost five years on the south coast. | None

‘I was a black kid in a white area, it was rough and tumble, there were drug dealers everywhere, shootings, stabbings, stolen cars, the usual things which happen in any ghetto, I guess. I would play kids football and receive racial abuse over the entire 90 minutes from parents positioned along the edge of the pitch.

‘Things like that can either make you or break you. Looking back, it was horrific, but, at the time, that was normal. So you’ll understand why Pompey fans booing me before kick-off or while retrieving the ball for a throw-in was nothing compared to what I went through as an 11-12 year-old.

‘Did I play amazingly well all the time? No, of course I didn’t, that’s football, but nobody goes out to play badly. I don’t know if I brushed the criticism off as such, everyone has their breaking point, I’ve got mine, but you get through the tough times and it drove me, I didn’t want to be a failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then, around Christmas 2002, the booing stopped. The fans started singing “Kevin Harper Football Genius”, most likely tongue in cheek, yet, all the same, a nod of recognition for what I brought to the team.

‘That chant will never leave me until the day I am no longer on this earth, it was wonderful hearing that, especially having gone through the tough stuff. It’s emotional talking about it all these years later, then again, any time I speak about Pompey is emotional because it’s such a special place for me.’

Harper made 128 appearances and scored nine times for the Blues before leaving for Stoke in February 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later played for Carlisle, Walsall and Dunfermline, before turning to coaching, later becoming Albion Rovers’ manager.

He added: ‘I played 40 games and scored once in that promotion-winning season under Harry Redknapp. I believe I was an important cog in that wonderful team - hopefully the fans agreed in the end.’

Played Up Pompey Four is priced £18.99 and available from the Pompey Store and Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chichester, Petersfield and Whiteley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can also be ordered online from Amazon. For copies autographed by Gareth Evans, Kit Symons, Milan Mandaric, Danny Rose, Kal Naismith, Mark Chamberlain, Brett Pitman, Adam Webster, John McLoughlin and/or Richie Reynolds, email [email protected]

Played Up Pompey (paperback) and Played Up Pompey Three are also still available - email [email protected]