The Millwall midfielder was the subject of interest from the Premier League, Championship and Turkish Super League across the January transfer window – with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Now Sean Dyche’s side are the latest to consider a swoop for the 27-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer – say Football League World.

It was reported that Nottingham Forest had two bids rebuffed by the Lions last month, while Middlesbrough, Watford and Leeds were also casting their eye over Wallace’s performances.

Meanwhile, a potential move to Besiktas, was also mooted.

As a result, Wallace, who established himself as a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park from 2012-2015, had to defend himself against ongoing criticism as speculation about his future and immediate commitment to Millwall grew.

The ex-Wolves man has impressed for Gary Rowett’s side this season by netting five Championship goals and registering seven assists.

His ever-growing list of admirers won’t come as a surprise to the Fratton faithful, though – who adored the former Lewes midfielder following his arrival from the non-leaguers.

In his final season at Fratton Park, Wallace won The News/Sports Mail player of the season award, after netting 17 goals in 50 appearances during the 2014-15 League Two campaign

However, if the 27-year-old opts for a move to Turf Moor, it’s still unclear whether he will remain in the second tier or move up to the Premier League.

The Clarets are currently rock bottom in the top flight, and seven points from safety, but do have two games in hand on 17th placed Newcastle.

