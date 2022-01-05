The 27-year-old’s contract at Millwall is set to expire at the end of the season – which has opened his services up to discounted deals this winter, or a pre-contract agreement overseas.

And it appears that Turkish giants Besiktas are close to winning the race for his signature by striking a free-transfer Wallace in the summer, say Sky Sports.

Wallace has continually impressed for Gary Rowett’s side this term by scoring five goals and registering six assists in 21 Championship appearances.

Such form caught the attention of a number of clubs in England and abroad – including the 16-time Turkish Super League champions.

The News understands Nottingham Forest had two sizeable bids for Wallace knocked back, while Premier League Leeds and Watford are monitoring the situation.

But it appears the opportunity to test himself in Europe has proved too appetizing for high-octane talent as talks continue with Besiktas.

Wallace emerged as a much-loved figure for Pompey during a period of uncertainty for the club.

Ex-Pompey favourite Jed Wallace is reportedly set for a move to Besiktas next summer. Picture: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

After arriving from non-league Lewes in 2011, he was fast-tracked into the Blues first-team due to turmoil off the field – and rose in prominence on the south coast.

The then youngster continually performed at a high-level despite the club’s slide down the divisions, grasping the admiration of the Fratton faithful and clubs across the country.

In his final season at Fratton Park, Wallace won The News/Sports Mail player of the season award, after scoring 17 goals in 50 appearances during the 2014-15 League Two campaign, which prompted a transfer to Wolves.

However, his spell at Molinuex didn’t go to plan as he was loaned twice and subsequently sold to Millwall after two years in the midlands.

Now, it’s expected Wallace will embark on a European adventure with the current Turkish Champions next season.

