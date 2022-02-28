The 20-year-old bagged twice for Dorchester on Saturday as they defeated Swindon Supermarine 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South.

It took his tally to nine in 27 appearances after his September arrival, establishing him as the Magpies’ leading scorer.

Stanley made two Pompey appearances last season, both in the Papa John’s Trophy, while was an unused substitute in six of the final eight League One matches.

However, he was released along with fellow promising players Harvey Rew, Charlie Bell and Harry Kavanagh.

Now Stanley is revelling in regular first-team football, with a hat-trick at Tiverton in October a stand-out moment.

The boyhood Pompey fan was crowned man-of-the-match in recognition of Saturday’s double against Swindon, which involved a goal in each half, with the second coming from the penalty spot.

It boosted Glenn Howes’ men’s hopes of avoiding relegation from a league which also contains Gosport.

A crowd of 383 were present at the Avenue for the victory, which leaves them third from bottom of the table.

‘To be fair, Alfie won us that game playing in that position. He probably deserves a hat-trick, if we’re honest. He fed on that space and it worked out really well.

‘Alfie arriving at the back post (for the first goal) worked out really nicely. It was a good side-foot finish and it’s just about being at the place at the right time for Alfie.

‘He grew in confidence throughout the game and proved a real thorn in their side.’

He also lined-up in the following Papa John’s Trophy fixture – a trip to Cheltenham – as they claimed a 3-0 success.

However, despite being a regular member of Danny Cowley’s squad at the tail end of last season, he wasn’t called upon for his Football League bow.

Subsequently, Stanley was left to rebuild his career in non-league football.

