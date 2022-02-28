Free-scoring ex-Portsmouth youngster bouncing back to prove there's life after Fratton Park
Flourishing Alfie Stanley is continuing to demonstrate there’s footballing life after Pompey.
The 20-year-old bagged twice for Dorchester on Saturday as they defeated Swindon Supermarine 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South.
It took his tally to nine in 27 appearances after his September arrival, establishing him as the Magpies’ leading scorer.
Stanley made two Pompey appearances last season, both in the Papa John’s Trophy, while was an unused substitute in six of the final eight League One matches.
However, he was released along with fellow promising players Harvey Rew, Charlie Bell and Harry Kavanagh.
Following a series of Premier League and Football League trials, the former Mayfield School pupil was eventually snapped up by Dorchester.
Now Stanley is revelling in regular first-team football, with a hat-trick at Tiverton in October a stand-out moment.
The boyhood Pompey fan was crowned man-of-the-match in recognition of Saturday’s double against Swindon, which involved a goal in each half, with the second coming from the penalty spot.
It boosted Glenn Howes’ men’s hopes of avoiding relegation from a league which also contains Gosport.
A crowd of 383 were present at the Avenue for the victory, which leaves them third from bottom of the table.
First-team coach Brian Churchill told the Dorset Echo: ‘We thought Alfie would get some joy in between the defence and midfield in that little pocket.
‘To be fair, Alfie won us that game playing in that position. He probably deserves a hat-trick, if we’re honest. He fed on that space and it worked out really well.
‘Alfie arriving at the back post (for the first goal) worked out really nicely. It was a good side-foot finish and it’s just about being at the place at the right time for Alfie.
‘He grew in confidence throughout the game and proved a real thorn in their side.’
Stanley made his Pompey debut at the age of 19 years and three days when he started against West Ham Under-21s in November 2020.
He also lined-up in the following Papa John’s Trophy fixture – a trip to Cheltenham – as they claimed a 3-0 success.
However, despite being a regular member of Danny Cowley’s squad at the tail end of last season, he wasn’t called upon for his Football League bow.
Subsequently, Stanley was left to rebuild his career in non-league football.
