Gareth Evans doesn’t believe anybody has ever discovered the truth behind Paul Cook’s controversial Pompey exit.

And the popular midfielder has revealed how assistant Leam Richardson kept urging him not to sign a new Fratton Park deal - later finding out it’s because they plotted to take him to Wigan with them.

Cook shocked the Fratton faithful when, just weeks after leading Pompey to the League Two title in May 2017, he walked out to take over at Wigan.

According to Evans in the new book Played Up Pompey Four, the decision also surprised the players, who were completely in the dark over the situation, while the manager never even said farewell.

Gareth Evans was shocked by Paul Cook’s May 2017 exit as Pompey boss - and doesn’t believe the truth has every come out. Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

Unbeknown to Evans, who would end up making 218 appearances and scoring 38 times in a five-year south-coast stay, he had also been targeted to follow Cook and Richardson - but ruined their plans.

‘Regardless, despite being one of those out of contract, I was relaxed, having already been assured by Cook that a new deal would be forthcoming. There was also no chance I wanted to leave.

‘Upon returning from Spain, I called Leam Richardson to ask what was happening with the contract and, probably over the course of the week, there were four or five phone calls, with him delivering the same message: “Don’t sign, don’t sign. Don’t sign anything. The club are going to offer you a new contract, but don’t sign”.

‘Whenever I questioned what he meant, he responded with: “We’ll get you what you want”. I had been pushing for a two-year contract, with the club coming back with a lesser deal, and now the assistant manager was advising me not to sign it.

‘Eventually, Pompey returned with a figure I was happy with, so I rang Leam, who reiterated not to sign it before finishing the conversation mysteriously with: “That’s all I can say”. I thought it was really weird.

‘The following day, Kyle Bennett signed a new three-year deal and, two days later, I went to Fratton Park and also pledged my future to the Blues - only I never heard anything from the manager.

‘Certainly I was expecting a call from Cookie to say “Brilliant Gaz, fantastic, it’s great to have you on board again. We’re delighted you’ve signed”. Instead there was silence, which was strange.

‘Obviously, I didn’t know the politics going on between the club and the manager at that time, then rumours emerged that he was off to Wigan Athletic. I had signed a contract on the back of Cook being Pompey’s manager, I was under the impression I was playing for him, so what exactly was going on?

‘I called Leam, but he didn’t pick up. A few of the lads also tried without success, so I asked Gary Roberts, who was very close to the manager, and he didn’t know either. Then it came out he had left - and I was gutted.

‘As it turned out, while helping physio Nick Meace move out of his Knowle home to join Cook in Wigan, he admitted: “You know why the manager told you not to sign, don’t you? He knew he was going to Wigan and wanted to take you with him”. I wouldn't have gone, I was so happy at Pompey, settled with my fiance in Knowle village, there’s no way I would have left.

‘To this day, nobody has really got to the bottom of why Paul Cook left Fratton Park. I certainly don’t know the truth. He never said goodbye to the players, and, thinking about it, the last time he spoke to the group was at half-time of the Cheltenham game.

‘Even after winning 6-1 to take the League Two title, he never got everyone together to say “Brilliant lads, our hard work has paid off. What a fantastic achievement, congratulations to everyone”.

‘After the final whistle, everyone piled in the dressing room, bottles of beer and champagne were sprayed everywhere, yet the manager didn’t address any of us. Not so much as a WhatsApp message. Considering the achievement, he really should have done.’

Cook was replaced at Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett in the summer of 2017 ahead of their return to League One.

Under their new boss, the Blues finished a credible eighth, five points adrift of the play-offs, while Cook’s Wigan were crowned as champions after amassing 98 points.

Evans added: ‘Aside from buying me a drink at the Royal Beach Hotel on the day of the Southsea Common celebrations, the next time I spoke to him was in August 2017, when I was sent off in a 1-1 draw at Wigan.

‘As I left the DW Stadium pitch, he came over, shook my hand and said “Top man, Gaz. Unlucky”. A token of his appreciation, I suppose, but that was it.’

