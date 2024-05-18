Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard.

A look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Pompey’s new league rivals

Pompey have a big couple of months ahead of them as they prepare for life back in the second tier. John Mousinho’s side stormed to the League One title this past season.

Derby County joined them in the top two and either Bolton Wanderers or Oxford United will join the pair on Saturday afternoon as they contest in the play-off final at Wembley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours...

Ex-Pompey loan man offered deal

Di’Shon Bernard, who had a loan spell at Pompey in 2023, has been offered a new deal by Sheffield Wednesday, as detailed on their retained list. The Owls managed to stay up in this past campaign under Danny Rohl and are keen to keep hold of the defender.

The 23-year-old’s current contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of next month. He was on the books at Manchester United for six years before his switch to South Yorkshire.

Norwich City managerial latest

Norwich City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace David Wagner after they decided to cut ties with the former Huddersfield Town man after their heavy loss in the play-offs to Leeds United. The Canaries have a decision to make as to who to bring in as his replacement.

According to The Telegraph, Liam Rosenior could be an ‘option’ and they have ‘sounded out’ Steve Cooper as a potential candidate. However, Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta is not understood to be on their radar.

Hull City remain in talks

Hull City are also searching for a boss after making the surprise decision to cut ties with Rosenior after missing out on the play-offs. They finished in 7th place and were three points off the top six in the end.