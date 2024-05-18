Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darragh MacAnthony wants quick decisions from the players whose Peterborough futures are in doubt.

The Peterborough chairman wants clarity from out-of-contract defender Josh Knight over his plans, amid the suggestion of Championship interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But MacAnthony is confident about retaining the services of the likes of in-demand winger Kwame Poku, who is said to have a swathe of second-tier sides on his trail.

Peterborough’s bid for promotion came up short, as they fell out of the play-offs to Oxford United - who this weekend vie with Bolton for the final place to go up.

That prompted Pompey boss John Mousinho to suggest Championship sides will be circling Posh’s rich array of emerging talent.

Poku would conceivably be the type of player the Blues would look to improve their squad, but the winger has been linked with a host of sides including Sunderland, Bristol City and West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Harrison Burrows is a promising consideration who is out of contract, though Posh will take up a 12-month option. Central defender Ronnie Edwards along with midfield duo Joel Randall and Hector Kyprianou are other assets.

When it comes to Knight, MacAnthony wants the situation sorted quickly.

He told his Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast: ‘Josh Knight is probably getting offered contracts from a couple of Championship clubs and clubs wherever else abroad. How can I make him stay?

‘You have to put your best foot forward and try to do those deals now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘What you say to the players is that it’s not that we’re trying to pressure you, but we kind of need to know pretty soon what way you’re leaning.

‘Otherwise there’s going to be other targets we’re missing out on. We have target B, C and D.

‘If you hang on for two weeks and sign for someone else, we can lose B and then down to C and D. We don’t want to be in that position.’

When it comes to clubs making moves for his assets, MacAnthony is clear players won’t be sold off en-masse, with the Irishman stating Poku is going nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘There’s lots to be very excited about. We will have a very strong core to the team

‘We will still have the best midfield in League One in Hector and Archie. That alone is a platform you can build anything around.

‘I’ve learned over years it’s difficult to get great central midfielders at any level.

‘Kwame will be here next year by hook or by crook, because no one yet will offer break the bank-type money for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I’m happy, sign a new deal or not sign a new deal, he’s under 24, we paid a lot of money for him and we will get the same money for next summer. I’m not losing sleep.

‘Joel Randall, we have Ephron replacements in mind and then Malik who the management staff think can become a 25-goal striker.