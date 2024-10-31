A former Pompey goalkeeper is attempting to raise £12,000 for an operation to enable him to resume his promising playing career.

Worthing’s highly-rated Taylor Seymour has ruptured the ACL and torn meniscus cartilage in a horror injury to left knee.

It’s the latest cruel blow to the 23-year-old, who recently returned after missing almost a season following surgery to repair a triple tear to the meniscus in his other knee.

Seymour successfully recovered from that set-back to sign for National South club Worthing in August, while also featured once for Littlehampton Town in September after joining on dual-registration forms.

Goalkeeper Taylor Seymour (centre) played for Pompey in the Papa John's Trophy at Peterborough in January 2021. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Seymour has been told he miss two years should he undergo surgery on the NHS, taking into account a 12-18 month wait plus rehabilitation time.

Instead the keeper is focused on going private, potentially allowing him to return to the football pitch within 12 months.

However, faced with a daunting £12,000 bill, he has now launched a Crowdfunding campaign to meet surgery costs.

And Seymour, who made one first-team appearance for Pompey in the Papa John’s Trophy in January 2021, is hoping football fans can dig deep to help.

He wrote on his GoFundMe Page: ‘I’ve recently ruptured my left ACL completely and torn into my meniscus cartilage in my left knee, whilst playing football.

‘Due to NHS waiting times for this type of surgery being anywhere between 12-18 months, and the rehabilitation time also being 12 months, that would be 2 full years out of football.

‘Therefore I am Crowdfunding in hope to raise enough to pay privately and be back on the pitch within the next 12 months.

Taylor Seymour is seeking to raise £12,000 to fund an operation. | None

‘The operation cost to reconstruct my left ACL and meniscus is £12,000. Having already self funded my last operation this year for my right knee, I am reaching out to the football community and people I know to help me with my next operation cost.

‘Any donations or messages of support are welcome.’

Seymour holds the curious distinction of being one of two goalkeepers to make their Pompey debuts in the same match.

While Duncan Turnbull started the January 2021 clash with Peterborough in the Papa John’s Trophy, he was replaced in the second half by Seymour.

Kenny Jackett’s men lost 5-1, with neither player featuring for the Blues again. The pair were subsequently released in the summer of 2021.

Seymour had joined Pompey as an 18-year-old in September 2020 after impressing while on trial from Lewes, earning a 12-month deal and challenged to battle with Craig MacGillivray, Alex Bass and Turnbull for a spot.

He has since played for Burgess Hill, Eastbourne Borough, Crawley, Corinthian Casuals, Horsham, Eastbourne Town and now Worthing.

To donate to Taylor Seymour’s cause visit https://gofund.me/6f97a685