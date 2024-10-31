John Mousinho hailed Matt Ritchie’s Sheffield Wednesday cameo as his ‘brightest’ Pompey performance.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it could finally signal the first-team breakthrough which has frustratingly so far eluded the veteran since his high-profile homecoming.

The former Newcastle man has totalled just 142 minutes in the Championship this season, including 60 minutes in his only start against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprisingly, it has been purely a bit-part role for a player who spent the previous seven years in the Premier League, including 13 league outings for the Toon last season.

Matt Ritchie's nine-minute cameo against Sheffield Wednesday impressed Blues boss John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet nine minutes off the bench against the Owls caught Mousinho’s eye - and he insists Ritchie is in the frame to start against Hull.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘To be honest, Matt’s appearance against Sheffield Wednesday is probably the brightest he has looked in a Pompey shirt so far.

‘He’s also looked really sharp in training. It has been a huge adjustment going from someone who hasn’t played much football at all for the last couple of years to coming into a group where there's a lot of expectation on him - and he really has to kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He came on and had an effect on the game the other night and has been ready for a few weeks. Matt has been considered for starts for a few weeks now.

‘We can play him anywhere behind the front men, even left wing-back if we need him. I think he’s a versatile player.’

The introduction of Ritchie from the bench almost inspired a last-gasp point against Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Latest: Portsmouth boss delivers injury updates on each of his eight missing players

Mousinho added: ‘We can’t hang our hat on every one of those chances and Callum has been our most potent goal threat this season from any position played, so no criticism on him.

‘But, on another day, if that goes in we end up drawing the game and come away with a different perspective on the match. Although, overall, the performance was still the same.

‘We did okay, we need to do a bit more to make sure we win those games.’