With two games left, Pompey have secured their spot in the Championship for next season following a wild night at Fratton Park which saw John Mousinho’s side land a 3-2 victory over Barnsley.

With a League One title triumph and promotion in their pockets, Pompey can now turn their attention to this summer’s transfer window as well as keeping a close eye on who is set to join them in the second-tier of English football from August.

Here is the latest news from Pompey’s League one rivals...

‘We know what to do’ says Bolton’s opponents

Port Vale boss and ex-Pompey star Darren Moore has said his side know what must be done if they are to remain within League One for the 2024/25 season. Moore, who played two seasons at Fratton Park from 1999-2001, took over as Port Vale manager in February following the club’s sacking of Andy Crosby.

Darren Moore in action for Portsmouth in 2000

The Vale Park side currently sit 22nd in the league on 40 points having lost four of their five most recent fixtures and this weekend’s fixture against Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium will be no easy feat as their upcoming opponents seek to secure the second automatic promotion spot. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash, the ex-Blues centre back said Port Vale must be ‘in the right frame of mind’.

“We know what we have got to do now,” he said. “With two remaining games, if we want to take it to the last game of the season against Cambridge, it is there for all to see what we need to do on Saturday. That is the way we have got to look at it and we will approach the game in the right frame of mind

“We are still in the fight whenever it is mathematically possible and we will continue to work and fight. They are all tough games because of the position we are in and we have to stay together. We will see what the game brings on Saturday but we have got to be right for it.”

Promotion hopefuls fired warning

Derby County have been sent a strong message by their upcoming opponents Cambridge United with the Cambridge boss Gary Monk calling on his players to end the season triumphantly.

The Rams currently sit second in League One and are on course to secure the second automatic promotion spot, joining Pompey in the Championship next season. However, Monk has warned Paul Warne’s side that this will not be an easy task with the Abbey Stadium side looking to finish the season defiantly to ‘show what we can do’.

Cambridge currently sit 19th in the league, five points clear of any drop-zone fear but speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash, Monk said: “We don’t only want to get the points and be safe, we want to finish strong and show what we can do. Looking at the last five performances, overall across the five, you can see the level has gone right up, the mentality and everything about it.