Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kusini Yengi revealed he ignored John Mousinho’s instructions in order to share the ‘crazy’ title-winning scenes with Pompey’s exultant fans.

The Aussie hitman crowned an incredible maiden year in England with a goal, to help his side become League One champions at Fratton Park against Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yengi’s 12th Blues goal of the season follows on from a season in which his standing has soared, with an international breakthrough and seismic impact at PO4.

The 25-year-old has been firmly embraced by the Fratton faithful and hero status is assured after playing an important role in winning the League One silverware.

Yengi explained there was no way he was going to miss out on sharing the jubilation with supporters on the full-time whistle, as they engulfed the pitch in celebration.

That meant turning a deaf ear to Mousinho telling players to make a hasty beeline for the tunnel on the referee’s full-time whistle, as the striker and his team-mate became Fratton greats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi said: ‘It sounds great to hear that we are now seen as legends by supporters. It’s what I set out to do when I came to this club and it’s come true now.

‘It’s everything I expected. John said to run inside when the final whistle goes - but I wanted to be out there with the fans and team-mates. It was a brilliant moment.

‘It was crazy out there! People were grabbing everything and I was up on people’s shoulders and then down on the floor. It was amazing and I really enjoyed it.