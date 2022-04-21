The former Pompey defender guided Hanley Town to the Midland Premier League crown on Monday after their 2-1 victory over nearest challengers Boldmere – with one game left to be played in the season.

Shortly after leaving Yeovil in 2021, the 35-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Stoke-on-Trent side to be their player-manager.

Since then, Dickinson’s turned Town into a formidable side at non-league level, which has culminated in them securing promotion to the Northern Premier League.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-left-back’s side have sat at the division’s summit for the majority of the campaign, and boast a record of 25 wins, seven draws and three losses.

After Hanley’s champions status was finally confirmed, he wrote on Twitter: ‘We did it!!!

‘To everybody behind the scenes, my staff and most of all the players I can’t thank you all enough for believing in what we wanted to achieve.

‘I’m the proudest man in proudsville!!’

Carl Dickinson guided Hanley Town to the Midland Premier League crown on Monday. Picture: Steve Reid

Dickinson spent two loans spells at Fratton Park but admitted he struggled playing for the Blues as he remained with his young family in Staffordshire and travelled to the south coast.

He made 45 appearances in total while on loan from Stoke and then Watford respectively, but failed to make an impact.