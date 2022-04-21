Ex-Portsmouth, Stoke, Watford, and Coventry defender celebrates maiden title success of managerial career in non-league

Carl Dickinson has celebrated the first managerial success of his career.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 12:35 pm

The former Pompey defender guided Hanley Town to the Midland Premier League crown on Monday after their 2-1 victory over nearest challengers Boldmere – with one game left to be played in the season.

Shortly after leaving Yeovil in 2021, the 35-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Stoke-on-Trent side to be their player-manager.

Since then, Dickinson’s turned Town into a formidable side at non-league level, which has culminated in them securing promotion to the Northern Premier League.

The ex-left-back’s side have sat at the division’s summit for the majority of the campaign, and boast a record of 25 wins, seven draws and three losses.

After Hanley’s champions status was finally confirmed, he wrote on Twitter: ‘We did it!!!

‘To everybody behind the scenes, my staff and most of all the players I can’t thank you all enough for believing in what we wanted to achieve.

‘I’m the proudest man in proudsville!!’

Carl Dickinson guided Hanley Town to the Midland Premier League crown on Monday. Picture: Steve Reid

Dickinson spent two loans spells at Fratton Park but admitted he struggled playing for the Blues as he remained with his young family in Staffordshire and travelled to the south coast.

He made 45 appearances in total while on loan from Stoke and then Watford respectively, but failed to make an impact.

After leaving the south coast, Dickinson enjoyed spells at Coventry, Port Vale, Notts County, and Yeovil – before embarking on his successful run back in his home county.

