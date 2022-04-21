Wednesday marked nine years since the club hosted Sheffield United in what was the first home game after the Pompey Supporters’ Trust gained control of the club and saved it from liquidation.

Although relegation to League Two had already been confirmed ahead of the visit of the Blades, fans flocked to Fratton Park to celebrate.

And with 18,433 supporters in attendance, those in royal blue rose to the occasion by recording an impressive 3-0 victory, thanks to goals from Shaun Cooper, Wallace and David Connolly.

The unrivalled commitment levels of the Fratton faithful that day has left a lasting impression on the now Millwall forward.

So much so that when the 28-year-old was reminded of the day on Twitter, he couldn’t resist passing comment.

Wallace wrote: ‘That was a great day, the atmosphere was unbelievable. Amazing memories.’

Jed Wallace scored Pompey's second against Sheffield United in the 2013 3-0 win. Picture: Barry Zee

Despite finishing the campaign on eight goals and seeing his stock rise after an impressive maiden Pompey season, Wallace chose to drop into the fourth tier under Guy Whittingham’s stewardship – where he would gain further adulation from Blues supporters.

After helping the Fratton outfit survive relegation from the Football League the following term, he later earned a move to Wolves in 2015, before departing Molineux for Millwall permanently in 2017.

Now Wallace’s rise through English football has reached fever pitch – as he finds himself at the centre of a transfer tug of war, with his contract at The Den set to expire this summer.

Turkish giants Besiktas remain heavily interested in his services, with reports suggesting Valérien Ismaël is close to beating a host of Championship and Premier League clubs to his signature.