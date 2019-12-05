Luke McGee has been given permission to leave Pompey during the January transfer window.

Kenny Jackett has admitted he won’t stand in the out-of-favour keeper’s way if a club comes knocking for his services.

McGee has six months remaining on his three-year contract, after moving to Fratton Park from Spurs in July 2017.

But it’s been more than a year since the 24-year-old, who was set to depart last summer, was last handed a first-team appearance.

Signed to be the Blues’ No1, he is now behind Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Magee was handed a rare outing for the reserves in their 6-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Aston Villa last Friday.

Yet with another transfer window approaching, the stopper has been given permission to move elsewhere – if interest materialises.

Pompey boss Jackett said: ‘There is a chance (McGee could leave). We will have to see what happens in terms of the phone ringing.

‘In the Villa game, Luke played very well and the scoreline would have been more if it wasn’t for him, so that’s good.

‘A couple of people have said to me that they were impressed with him, which is good.

‘With MacGillivray and Bass ahead of him, I’m sure he would be open if the right move comes up.

‘I’m sure he would be open but there is nothing lined up yet and there have been no approaches to us – but we’ll see.

‘He is a good option to have and goalkeeping is a good department for us.

‘Alex has developed and Craig is very, very consistent so we do feel it’s a strong department for us.

‘Similarly for Luke, I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get out and play so it very much depends on who comes in.’

In total, McGee has played 55 times for Pompey.