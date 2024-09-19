Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is wary of the demands being placed on Abdoulaye Kamara as he weighs up his Burnley involvement.

The Pompey boss can feel the clamour growing for the teen midfielder to be deployed in the Championship, as his side go in search of their first league win at Turf Moor.

But Mousinho reckons Kamara’s display against West Brom highlighted the pitfalls of placing too many demands on the Borussia Dortmund signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a groundswell of support for the 19-year-old’s first-team inclusion, after an exciting second-half cameo against Sunderland at the end of last month.

Mousinho can see why that is so, after Kamara showcased his driving ability against the high-fliers at Fratton Park.

But the former Paris St Germain also had difficult moments against the Baggies last weekend, as he adapts to football on these shoes.

That’s an important consideration for Mousinho, as he side taken on another huge assignment at the relegated Premier League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘The weekend was a good indicator of where Abdou is at.

‘He came on and did some really good things, and then did some things where he gave the ball away and was dispossessed.

‘That’s probably a better barometer of where he is and we have to tidy up certain areas of his game.

‘He knows that and we’ve been working on that with him, because there are areas where we excites going forward and we’ve all seen that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So defensively if he can string all that together and be really clinical on the ball, too, then we have a real player there.

Mousinho is perfectly understanding and expects to see peaks and troughs in Kamara’s game, especially as he climbs a steep learning curve at senior level.

He added: ‘It will happen when you are asking Abdou to come on in difficult games.

‘He came on at 3-0 against Sunderland, the game wasn’t dead by any means, but it was a more difficult mountain to climb at that point as Sunderland sat a bit deeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Against West Brom the game was very much still alive and if we nicked a goal it would have changed the complexion of the game.

‘Abdou came on and faced a very good midfield trio West Brom had in Swift, Mowatt and Molumby. So it’s a really good learning curve for him.’