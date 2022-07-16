Exciting ex-Arsenal, Manchester United, Birmingham City and Swansea City ace's Portsmouth vow after injury hell

And the winger has delivered a vow to make up for lost time and excite the Fratton faithful with his high-tempo play this season.

The former Manchester United and Swansea man has put a year of injury pain behind him with a promising return in pre-season, after rupturing his cruciate ligament in his knee.

Reid has drawn widespread praise for the dedication and focus he’s shown in his rehabilitation, under the watchful eyes of first-team physio Jack Hughes, head of sports science Jeff Lewis and head physio Bobby Bacic.

It appears the 21-year-old is now reaping the benefits of that hard graft, as he pushes for first-team inclusion across a promising pre-season.

Reid admitted his experience has given him a fresh perspective on playing the game after a testing 12 months.

And he’s totally confident he has lost none of his raw talent - but has actually been able to add to his game on the road to recovery.

Reid said: ‘It’s been so good to be back.

Jayden Reid. (Photo by Rogan/Fever Pitch)

‘Being out for that long and having to do rehab, all you want to do is get back to playing football.

‘Now I’m back I’m going to cherish the moment more. You realise how lucky you are to play.

‘I’m just enjoying every minute of being back.

‘I’ve never had an injury like this one, but I’ve come back stronger and I’ve come back fitter.

‘I just feel a whole lot sharper, which is surprising.

‘People come back from these injuries and lose their pace or lose their agility.

‘But I’ve come back and I feel as quick as ever. I feel sharp.

‘I’ve just got to thank everyone who helped me to get back to this point.’

The challenge for Reid now is to force his way into the first-team picture, with the League One curtain-raiser at Sheffield Wednesday now just a fortnight away.

After arriving on trial following his exit from Birmingham last year, there were plenty of positive noises being made about the former Arsenal youngster as he caught the eye in warm-up games with his engaging play.

He added: ‘Since I’ve been young I’ve always liked playing in front of a crowd.

‘I always enjoy crowds and enjoy making the fans excited. That’s my game.

‘That’s the way I like to play, so coming back I don’t see playing in front of fans as a pressure thing.