The Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) has revealed it will receive an exclusive allocation of tickets for away games for its members to buy.

The group will receive two percent of the club’s total allocation, with these tickets allocated via ballot.

The aim is to make this small number of tickets available to members who might not have otherwise been able to access them, with the Blues operating a points loyalty scheme for matches.

But it does not mean a reduction in the overall number of away tickets available to other Pompey fans. Instead, the Trust’s assignment will come from within the existing ticket allocation for supporter groups.

PST members are advised they will be awarded loyalty points in the same way as other fans if they are successful in the ballot, which will allow them to build up their own personal totals.

Up to four tickets can be requested ahead of each draw. but there’s no guarantee of an individual being successful.

Trust chair, Donald Vass, said: ‘We’re completely supportive of the current loyalty point system – in fact, the PST was part of the group who originally worked with the club to establish it.

‘It’s fair and correct that fans who travel regularly to games should get priority access to high-demand fixtures, and that the vast majority of tickets are distributed in this way.

‘We’re mindful of the fact that many supporters have very legitimate reasons for not having season tickets or travelling to every game, however. They may be on a low income, have caring commitments, or live internationally, for example.

‘Our ticket allocation, which will be open to all PST members, will run alongside the main ticket sale and mean around two percent of the club’s total allocation for each game will be more widely accessible.

‘Fans will be awarded loyalty points for these ticket purchases in the normal way, allowing them to build their own loyalty point total as well.’

Trust members who are interested will need to sign up for free to the PST Away Ticket Scheme. Meanwhile, PST membership costs just £5 per year.

Pompey’s next two games are away against Hull (Saturday) and Plymouth (Tuesday) respectively. Tickets remain available for both matches. Details of forthcoming games against Blackburn (November 23) and Swansea (November 30) are yet to be announced.

The 2,852 fans who travelled to Leeds United on the opening day of the season remains the Blues’ biggest away attendance to date this term.