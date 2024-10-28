Hull City have been dealt a painful injury blow ahead of Pompey’s trip to the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

It’s been relieved the Tigers have lost summer signing Liam Millar for the rest of the season, after the winger suffered an ACL injury in last Wednesday night’s draw against Burnley.

The Canada international, who was an important player for Preston North End last season while on loan from Basel, cost Hull in the region of £1.5m during the summer transfer window.

He’s made 11 league appearances for Tim Walter’s side this term and was establishing himself as a key player for the Championship outfit, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Walter said the injury had left the 25-year-old in tears.

‘He has an ACL, he is out for the whole season,’ said German. ‘For him it’s so frustrating, and I am so with him. I was so shocked, and so was he. It’s not about the club, and not about us, it’s about him and I’m so sad.

‘It’s not easy in this moment but we will give him all the help we can give him. We’ll support him with all of our energy, but that’s the situation.

‘He was crying but it’s a situation you have to understand if you want to play football and get injured. It’s maybe the most difficult injury you can have.’

Millar’s injury follows news that fellow summer arrival, Marvin Mehlem, will also miss the game against Pompey due to a calf injury. The German midfielder is not expected back until after the November international break.

Former Fratton favourite Abu Kamara filled the left-wing void left by Millar for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Derby. That run-out represented his sixth league game of the season and only his third Championship start as he continues to adjust to life at the MKM Stadium following his £5m package move from Norwich.

Walter said he wanted more from his attacking players ahead of this weekend’s game with the Blues.

He told Hull Live: ‘Our crosses are not good enough or precise enough and our shooting as well, we had two or three situations (against Derby) where we went through and didn’t hit the target, we have to keep going.

‘It’s all about the team and how we can improve ourselves and play with more conviction in the last third. We’re playing too many long balls in behind with no interest, so we have to be more patient.

‘We want to win games, we are close to winning, we can do even better, and that’s what we’re trying to do’

Hull sit 15th in the Championship table heading into their game against Pompey. They’ve drawn two and lost two of their past four games.