Capturing the required calibre of players in January’s transfer window isn’t the only tough challenge facing Pompey this month.

John Mousinho must also negotiate the demands of finalising a 25-man squad list, which is required resubmission after the window’s closure.

Fortunately, the initial list previously submitted in September can be readjusted on a game-by-game basis throughout January, allowing temporary flexibility.

John Mousinho is challenged with finalising his 25-man squad list for the Football League after February 3. | National World

However, in order to include any new recruits, the Blues need to create space - and, as evidenced by the handling of Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson, they may well have to be ruthless.

Heading into January, Lowery, Stevenson and the injured Ibane Bowat were the only members of Pompey’s contracted squad not registered on the Football League list, having reached the maximum of 25.

To reduce playing numbers this month, Harvey Blair and Abdoulaye Kamara could be loaned out to develop with regular match minutes elsewhere as they struggle to feature in the Championship.

However, considering they are recognised as under-21 players, they’re not counted in the 25-man squad anyway, so it wouldn’t help in creating space.

Toby Steward, Terry Devlin and Reuben Swann also fall under that category, which consists of players born on or after January 1, 2003.

Instead Mousinho must look at other methods to trim numbers, with transfers or loan exits the most straightforward way, particularly with Sammy Silvera.

The winger’s time at Fratton Park hasn’t been a success and, despite being recruited on a season-long loan, his stay will be ended by Middlesbrough at the halfway point this month, freeing up a space.

An additional option could be streamlining the goalkeeping department, with the Blues presently having three stoppers registered in the 25-man squad - Will Norris, Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer.

Conceivably Norris could be omitted - whether transferred, loaned or deregistered - with Steward instead installed as third choice. Should there be an emergency, the under-21 player would then be recalled from his Wealdstone loan.

Pompey previously initiated this when Schmid and Norris were out injured in October, with the promising youngster brought back from Tonbridge Angels to sit on the bench against Sheffield Wednesday.

A third way to create space would focus on the central defensive options, particularly with Mousinho seeking to bolster that area.

The long-term injured Bowat was deregistered in November to allow Colby Bishop’s return and, with four other centre-halves plus Connor Ogilvie also on their books, it’s a department which again could be cut.

Potentially loaning out Ryley Towler or Tom McIntyre may be the solution, helpfully opening up a space for any new central defender to then be registered.

Those defensive numbers do not, of course, include Marlon Pack, who has been standing in for the position since November and remains naturally a midfielder.

Finally, Elias Sorensen is an interesting situation - albeit not straightforward.

Having already featured for Esbjerg and Pompey this season, he is unable to play for a third club in 2024-25, thereby ruling out any potential transfer or loan move this month.

Alternatively, with the Dane struggling to make an impact and totalling just 23 minutes over the last 12 matches, the Blues could opt to deregister him, a fate Lowery and Stevenson previously suffered.

However, it is understood this is not currently an option Pompey want to pursue, who want him to remain part of their 25-man squad, particularly considering ongoing injuries for Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony.

Regardless, Mousinho has some huge choices to make, with the final squad selection to be submitted to the Football League immediately after the closure of the transfer window on Monday, February 3 at 11pm.

GK: Will Norris, Nicolas Schmid, Jordan Archer.

Def: Jordan Williams, Zak Swanson, Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre, Ryley Towler, Regan Poole, Connor Ogilvie, Jacob Farrell.

Mid: Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Owen Moxon, Freddie Potts.

Att: Matt Ritchie, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Paddy Lane.

St: Elias Sorensen, Kusini Yengi, Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony, Colby Bishop.

Contracted under-21 players: Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward, Reuben Swann.