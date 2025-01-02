Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Carrick has admitted there’s a real possibility he’ll recall Sammy Silvera early from his Pompey loan spell.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Middlesbrough boss said that is something he’s currently considering as the Australia international continues to endure a frustrating spell at Fratton Park.

Silvera has made just 11 appearances for the Blues in the Championship to date and is yet to register either a goal or an assist for John Mousinho’s side. He was an unused substitute during the New Year’s Day win against Swansea - the seventh time this term he’s been overlooked for playing time despite being named in Pompey’s match-day 20. The player has also been omitted completely from four squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger was handed a rare start - his first since the end of September - for the Blues’ 3-0 defeat at Bristol City. But just like his Fratton Park career to date, it failed to produce anything of note, with Silvera substituted just after the hour mark.

That performance drew criticism from a section of the 3,333 Pompey fans in the away end at Ashton Gate, something which Mousinho described as ‘unfair’.

The News understands that outing could potentially be Silvera’s last with the star and crescent on his chest, even though they are unable to terminate his season-long loan.

And that understanding has been backed up by Carrick, who admitted they could trigger an early recall. He told Teeside Live after Boro’s win at Hull on New Year’s Day: ‘There are possibilities (Silvera could be recalled). There's not much more to give you. It’s that stage where we’re considering what’s best for us, for Sammy and what that looks like. We’ll wait and see on that one.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Teeside Live, the 24-year-old is unlikely to be named in Boro’s 25-man squad for the second half of the season if he is recalled early from Pompey. A second loan move away from the Riverside would need to be found if the Wearsiders want to continue the players’ development away from Fratton Park.