Pompey will no longer be covered by popular Express FM double act Liam Howes and Ryan Stillwell as the station revamps its Blues output. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

And station manager Miles Henson revealed that details of their new-look Pompey Live programme will be unveiled next week.

The pair were popular members of Pompey Live’s three-man team, travelling the country to report on the football club.

Express FM’s decision to revamp their substantial Blues output is driven by the desire to restore their voice to iFollow coverage, following its removal at the end of last season.

Nonetheless, the surprise mid-season exits of Howes and Stillwell have proven controversial among many supporters.

Stillwell claims his departure is influenced by his honest opinions and, in a blog, branded changes as ‘poorly-conceived, poorly-planned, poorly-executed, poorly-communicated’.

In response, Express FM’s Henson is adamant Pompey are not influencing the station’s approach towards their Blues coverage.

Express FM station manager Miles Henson (left) insists the football club have no editorial control over their Pompey Live coverage. Picture: Emma Downing

The station manager told The News: ‘In terms of what is happening with Express FM’s Pompey Live coverage, I cannot comment on that at present.

‘There’s a lot of speculation going around and hopefully clarity will come out next week.

‘It is good news. We are going to announce the new relationship/partnership we’re pursuing with the club next week.

‘In terms of internal matters, we have to keep that private within the organisation. Ryan wasn’t employed, he was a volunteer.

‘Express FM will retain editorial control, whatever the show is, I can say that much.

‘Accusations of approved scripts are not true. There will be an announcement next week about the new show and Express FM will remain in control of editorial content.

‘We have to because of our Ofcom licence, we can’t hand it to the club.

‘I’m not sure when it (the revamped Pompey Live) will start. As a partnership, it’s something we are talking to the club about, certainly it will begin in the next couple of weeks.

‘I think Pompey Live has been a fantastic programme for the community, it has been a great opportunity for young journalists to come through and learn their trade – either journalism or on air.

‘And long may it continue.’

Express FM ceased to supply Pompey match commentary in July 2018 following an agreement with BBC Radio Solent.

However, the station have continued to provide debate and opinions pre-match, during half-time and post-match.

It is understood Robbie James, formerly of Express FM and Radio Solent, is be employed by the station to take over presentation duties from Howes.

They are also in talks with the football club over appointing a Pompey Women player to take the place of Stillwell.

A Pompey spokesperson said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Express FM for a number of years and are looking forward to seeing that continue.

‘We are delighted that Express FM’s dedicated pre and post-match show will soon be returning to our iFollow coverage.

‘As with all members of the media who cover the club, we have no editorial control over their output.’

