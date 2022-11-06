Despite falling behind to the National League North side midway through the first period, Danny Cowley’s men were able to turn the tie on it’s head and were eventual comfortable winners at Edgar Street.

The triumph also marks the fifth successive campaign where Pompey have progressed in the tournament, with their latest first round exit coming in the 2017-18 season.

While Wembley is still very-much in the distance, all eyes turn to round two of the competition.

Here are all the details you need to know.

When is the second round draw?

The FA Cup never loses its affection with fans and the draw for each round is still one of the most hotly-anticipated moments for many clubs in the season.

The second round draw is set to take place on Monday, November 7 on BBC Two and ITV4 at 7pm ahead of Bracknell Town’s home tie against Ipswich.

Pompey are ball number 18 and are the fourth highest side left in the competition for the next round.

What is the Blues’ cash windfall?

That was after they were given a payment of £50,000 for the contest being televised live on BBC Two, along with £41,000 for progressing in the competition.

Should Pompey claim victory in the second round, they will pick up an additional £67,000 to their already promising total.

When is the second round?

Cowley’s men have an action-packed schedule in the coming weeks, with League One, Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup fixtures on the horizon.

The Blues will soon turn their attention back to the historic competition, with the next round scheduled across the last weekend in November.

This will see the remaining 40 ties take place from Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28.

Will there be Premier League and Championship sides involved?

The top two tiers of English football will not be joining in the second round, meaning the remaining 40 winners from the first round will be left in the hat.

Instead, the Premier League and Championship clubs will enter in round three, adding another 44 clubs to the competition.

Who is left in the hat?

Pompey were the first team to qualify for round two after their triumph on Friday evening.

They were soon joined by rivals Sheffield Wednesday after they saw off Morecambe in an all League One affair at Hillsborough, while Plymouth were hammered 5-1 by Grimsby.

After Saturday’s ties, the clubs who have advanced to round two so far are: Forest Green, Harrogate, Barnsley, Mansfield, Boreham Wood, Bristol Rovers, Burton, Buxton, Carlisle, Charlton, Alvechurch, Chesterfield, Chippenham, Accrington, Crewe, Kings Lynn, Ebbsfleet, Fleetwood, Stevenage, Grimsby, Dag & Red, MK Dons, Newport, Exeter, Shrewsbury, Stcokport, Farnborough, Walsall.