Ultimately, Danny Cowley's men were comfortable winners as they saw off the Bulls 3-1 at Edgar Street.

Yet it didn’t swing the League One side’s way, when the hosts took the lead midway through the first-half with ex-Blues striker Miles Storey on the scoresheet against his former club.

But the visitors replied seven minutes later with Reeco Hackett, before Bishop and Joe Pigott turned the game on it’s head to avoid a potential banana peel against the National League North outfit.

Indeed, the striker has been full of praise for his team mates as they steered clear of a cup upset in the first round.

‘It’s not easy coming to places like this, he told The News.

‘We just had to tire them out and keep believing in what we were doing and in the end it worked.

‘It’s very pleasing to get the result because it’s always a banana peel you could slip up on when you come to places like this but I think it was pretty comfortable in the end.

‘They were going to be up for it (the crowd), I’ve been on the other side of it and I’ve been there and you have that extra 10 or 20 per cent that you probably wouldn’t normally have and we had to manage that.

‘I think we managed the storm well and they got tired towards the end and that benefited us. They got the momentum, the crowd started to get behind them and they started playing a bit more and they were a bit harder to break down.

‘It was always nice to get a goal straight after they scored and we stopped their pressure from it.

‘When you come to a place like this, you're not going to have everything your way but we performed very well.’

The Blues reached the second round for the fifth successive season with the victory at Edgar Street.

Bishop insists he doesn't mind who the Blues are drawn against in the next round on Monday but is hopeful of a Fratton Park return.

‘I’m happy with anyone, I don’t really mind,’ he jokingly added.

‘Obviously it would be lovely to be at home but I think we’d fancy ourselves against anybody in the next round.