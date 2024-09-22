Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Burnley fans have been having their say on the dramatic events at Turf Moor. Here a selection of views from X, formerly Twitter.

Fair play to #Pompey that is a class following to say they’ve come from the arse end of the country.

@TurfCastPodcast

Terrible game, bit lucky to win. Can't grumble at our points total. Pompey fans were class tbf #twitterclarets #Portsmouth

@LukeDempsey87

Buzzing with that! Thought Portsmouth were superb they carry on playing like that they’ll have no issues #twitterclarets #Pompey

@DomPotts_

#Portsmouth fans be proud, what a game that was you've had a rough start played top six teams but you battled non stop good luck rest of season #pompey #Portsmouth

@ChrisBaxendale7

Watched Pompey away at Burnley today. #Unbelievable support as always from Portsmouth! First half best they’ve been this season I believe, worked well off the ball, won second balls, and got the goal.

2nd half didn’t offer enough, 2 moments won it, the first one you can’t let a shot off.

They will be okay, they lacked quality in the final third, and lacked a Colby Bishop type figure to hold it, very narrow today as been ripped open to many times this season.

They have to get better at Fratton Park that is the USP and that has won them so many games over the past years.

John Mousinho looked fuming at the end of the game, and I hope that anger fuses a good uptake in results

Great club and a great fan base. I hope things improve in terms of results. Oxford at home in a couple of weeks is massive for them. #Pompey

@ftfcknappers

I forgot how good Regan Poole actually is. Man is a complete joke of a CB. #Pompey

@jackfurlongg

Well Pompey drew our first 3 games, have just lost our last 3 games so we are going to win our next 3 games. #stayingpositive

@gemmaraggett

Poor sub from mousinho bringing dozzell on…. And what was Ritchie doing on that second goal. Absolute joke !!! #pompey

@kevypiow

Matt Ritchie it pains me to say it but you need to take a long hard look at yourself. What the hell you were doing trying to back heel the ball near the edge of our area having won the ball back is beyond me. Show your experience and do the basics. Just cost #Pompey a point.

@PO4PompeyStats

AJ was like the Pompey back line away this season. Keep holding on but you know the inevitable is only a few seconds away

@Smythers_9

Bury fan here. Was at the game today, Can't work out if Portsmouth were very good for the first 70 mins or Burnley were that bad. Thought Pompey deserved something from the game tbh. Wasn't impressed at all with Burnley

@QueedFed

Burnley were not better than us. Best performance on the whole this season. We are getting better and better each game. Cut out the silly mistakes and become a bit more ruthless, and we will be absolutely fine. Up the Blues

@Jmizzle00

Sickener for Pompey to lose so late at Burnley. But despite a superb effort , you have to add it is careless to concede in stoppage time in all three away games. That has cost five points. But the quality is there to start climbing soon.

@IanDarke

Gutted but we go again absolute respect to every fan who travelled feel gutted for you all but you did us proud and we will get this sorted there’s a reason they have only lost 4 games in the championship out of 63 . We could have got stuffed by Leeds, Boro and Burnley but didn’t.

@swanpfc